Police Sub-Inspector Caught Red-Handed In Bribery Case

An Arunachal Pradesh Police sub-inspector faces arrest after being caught red-handed accepting a Rs 65,000 bribe for official documents related to a road accident case, sparking an Anti-corruption Bureau investigation.

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Key Points An Arunachal Pradesh Police sub-inspector was arrested on Saturday for allegedly accepting a bribe.

Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, in-charge of Chongkham police station, was caught red-handed in Mahadevpur area.

He accepted Rs 65,000 as part of a Rs 1.5 lakh demand for releasing FIR and post-mortem reports for a Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal case.

The Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap following a complaint and apprehended the accused.

A sub-inspector of Arunachal Pradesh Police has been arrested in Namsai district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 65,000 for issuing documents in connection with a road accident case, an official of the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

Sub-Inspector Caught Red-Handed

The accused, identified as Chongkham police station in-charge, Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, was arrested on Saturday after he was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount in Mahadevpur area.

According to the complainant, the accused had demanded Rs 1.5 lakh to release the FIR, Form 54 (police report) and post-mortem report required for filing claims at the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT), the official said.

Acting on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and apprehended the accused, he said, adding further investigation is underway.