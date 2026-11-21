Arunachal Pradesh Police has made significant strides in combating drug trafficking, seizing 18,600 kg of drugs worth Rs 75 crore and arresting over 2,600 people since 2019, as highlighted by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

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Key Points Arunachal Pradesh Police has seized 18,600 kg of drugs and psychotropic substances, valued at approximately Rs 75 crore, since 2019.

A total of 2,619 individuals have been arrested in 1,452 cases related to drug trafficking since 2019.

Operation Dawn, launched in November 2023, specifically targeted 534 addresses and resulted in the seizure of 9,557 kg of narcotics.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted these achievements during the President's Police Colour presentation ceremony on Saturday.

The state police force, established in 1971, has expanded significantly and now includes four ranges, 29 police stations, and around 16,500 personnel.

Arunachal Pradesh Police has seized 18,600 kg of drugs and psychotropic substances, worth around Rs 75 crore, and arrested 2,619 people in 1,452 cases registered since 2019, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Saturday.

Addressing the President's Police Colour presentation ceremony at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Banderdewa, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Khandu said police had intensified its campaign against drug trafficking, with Operation Dawn, launched in November 2023, targeting 534 addresses and resulting in the seizure of 9,557 kg of narcotics.

Arunachal Police's Anti-Drug Efforts

Describing the presentation of the prestigious President's Police Colour to the state police as a historic occasion, Khandu said the recognition was a red-letter day for Arunachal Pradesh and particularly for its police force.

He thanked President Droupadi Murmu for conferring the honour and said the occasion would remain an important milestone in the history of the state.

"This is history in the making, and we are all fortunate to be part of this historic moment," he said, urging police personnel to preserve the memories of the occasion for their families and future generations.

President's Police Colour Recognition

Tracing the history of the state police, Khandu said the force had evolved over the years, with the Assam Rifles playing an important role in maintaining security in the region before the formation of a separate police force.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police was established in 1971, with its headquarters initially functioning from Shillong, he said and recalled the contribution of its pioneering officer, L B Sewa, who led the formation of the force as Assistant Inspector General of Police.

The Police Training Centre at Banderdewa, where Saturday's ceremony was held, was established in 1973, he said.

From its modest beginnings, the force has expanded to four ranges, 29 police stations, five Arunachal Pradesh Battalions (APBNs) and five India Reserve Battalions (IRBNs), with a total strength of around 16,500 personnel, Khandu said.

Growth And Evolution Of The Force

He said the state police had made significant contributions to maintaining law and order and supporting the state's development, working in close coordination with the Indian Army and Central Armed Police Forces.

Congratulating the newly recruited personnel who received appointment letters at the ceremony, the chief minister said joining the police force carried great responsibility and demanded hard work, commitment and sacrifice.

He also paid tribute to police personnel who had laid down their lives in the line of duty and extended his gratitude to their families for their sacrifices and support.

Khandu congratulated the entire police force on receiving the President's Police Colour, describing it as recognition of its service and dedication.

Dedication And Future Responsibilities

State Home Minister Mama Natung and DGP Rajesh Kumar, also spoke on the occasion.