Arunachal Flash Floods Trigger Flood Threat In Assam

The weather office has warned that the prevailing monsoon conditions could trigger flash floods, landslides, waterlogging and a further rise in river levels across the North East.

IMAGE: Devastation caused by heavy rainfall and flash floods at the NEEPCO colony in Keyi Panyor, Arunchal Pradesh, June 24, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Assam has issued a high alert after flash floods in Arunachal Pradesh triggered concerns over rising river levels.

Heavy rainfall in Lower Subansiri led to increased river discharge and water release from the hydropower project.

Authorities expect the flood wave to affect eastern Assam districts before moving downstream across the state.

SDRF, NDRF and emergency response agencies have been placed on standby for immediate deployment if required.

IMD forecasts continued heavy rainfall, raising risks of floods, landslides, waterlogging and river level increases.

The Assam government has sounded a high alert across several districts after intense rainfall triggered flash floods in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, raising fears of a sharp rise in the water levels of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The state government said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation following flash floods in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri district, where exceptionally heavy rainfall led to a sudden surge in river discharge, forcing authorities to release water from the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project, formerly known as the Ranganadi Hydroelectric Project.

According to official information received from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Yazali in Lower Subansiri recorded 72.8 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours, with the most intense spell occurring between 6 am and 9 am on Tuesday.

Satellite and Doppler Weather Radar observations indicated exceptionally heavy rain between 6 am and 7.30 am, triggering flash floods, debris flow and damage to houses and infrastructure in the affected area.

Days of relentless rain across North East

The flash floods come after several days of vigorous monsoon activity across the North East.

IMD observations showed exceptionally heavy rainfall in parts of Meghalaya over the previous 48 hours, underscoring the intensity of the current weather system.

Among the highest rainfall recorded were Mawsynram (530 mm), RKM Sohra (470 mm) and Mawkyrwat (390 mm).

Other stations reporting heavy rainfall included Shella (100 mm), Williamnagar (90 mm), Mawryngkneng (90 mm), Jowai (80 mm), Barapani (70 mm) and Ratacherra (70 mm).

The weather office said widespread rainfall continued over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya as the southwest monsoon remained active over the region.

Flood wave expected to reach Assam

Authorities warned that the resulting flood wave is expected to first impact Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath and Sonitpur before travelling further downstream through the Brahmaputra basin and eventually reaching western Assam, including Dhubri, over the next one to two days.

With inflows rising sharply, one spillway gate of the hydropower project was opened to regulate excess water, prompting downstream flood preparedness measures.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the administration to remain on maximum alert. Acting on his instructions, the chief secretary reviewed the situation with senior officials and directed district administrations and line departments to ensure immediate preparedness and continuous monitoring.

Rescue forces on standby

The government said teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other emergency agencies have been kept ready for immediate deployment.

Officials have also been instructed to keep a close watch on river levels, embankments and vulnerable locations.

Residents living in low-lying and flood-prone areas have been advised to remain vigilant and shift to safer places if instructed by local authorities.

The government has also urged people to avoid venturing into flooded areas and refrain from travelling in country boats and other small vessels on the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, where river currents are expected to strengthen considerably.

More heavy rain likely

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya through the week, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The weather office has warned that the prevailing monsoon conditions could trigger flash floods, landslides, waterlogging and a further rise in river levels across the North East.

The Assam government said it is maintaining constant coordination with the IMD, the Central Water Commission, disaster management authorities and district administrations, and will continue issuing advisories as the situation evolves to safeguard lives and property.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff