How Itanagar's New Mobile App Is Transforming Garbage Collection

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has unveiled the Itanagar Municipal Corporation's innovative mobile application, empowering residents with real-time garbage truck tracking and direct reporting of overflowing bins to revolutionise urban waste management.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) has launched a new mobile application for smarter and more responsive garbage collection.

Residents can now live-track garbage collection vehicles, ensuring they do not miss collection rounds.

The app enables citizens to report overflowing garbage bins by uploading photographs, directly alerting the IMC.

A 'before-and-after' tracking system ensures accountability, verifying that reported waste has been cleared.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasised the app's role in making civic services more citizen-friendly and improving municipal accountability.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday launched the Itanagar Municipal Corporation's (IMC) mobile application aimed at making garbage collection in the state capital smarter, faster and more responsive, with residents able to track garbage trucks in real time and report overflowing bins through their mobile phones.

The technology-driven initiative is expected to make the city's waste collection system more responsive by creating a direct link between residents and the civic body, while also helping the IMC monitor the performance of its sanitation teams, Khandu said in a social media post.

"Technology-driven initiatives should make public services smarter, faster and more responsive," Khandu said in a post on X, highlighting the new app as an effort to improve everyday waste collection in Itanagar.

Key Features Of The New App

One of the key features of the application is live tracking of garbage collection vehicles. Residents can check the real-time location of a garbage truck and hand over their waste when the vehicle is nearby, reducing the chances of missing the collection round.

"No more unnecessary waiting or missing the vehicle and waiting for the next round," Khandu said.

The app also allows citizens to report overflowing garbage bins by simply taking a photograph and uploading it through the platform. The complaint reaches the IMC dashboard, enabling the concerned team to identify the location and take action to clear the waste.

Another feature is the before-and-after tracking system, under which photographs of reported waste are recorded before and after clearance. This will help the civic body monitor whether complaints have been attended to and whether the reported waste has been removed.

Enhancing Civic Accountability And Participation

The chief minister said the initiative reflects the growing use of technology to make civic services more citizen-friendly and improve accountability in municipal service delivery.

The launch comes at a time when the IMC is working to strengthen solid waste management in the state capital, including improving waste collection and transportation systems and encouraging greater public participation in keeping the city clean.

The app was launched as part of the Swachh Bharat Diwas celebrations under the Swachhta Hi Seva-2026 campaign.

Khandu has also urged residents to take greater responsibility for cleanliness and work together with the civic authorities to keep Itanagar clean and green.

With the new digital platform, residents can now play a more active role in the city's sanitation system, from knowing when a garbage truck is approaching their locality to reporting unattended waste and checking whether action has been taken, officials said.