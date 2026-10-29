Current situation in border areas is...: Arunachal CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu reassures the public that the border situation is normal and secure, clarifying that reported incidents are 'transgressions, not intrusions', amidst ongoing discussions about the India-China border.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

Key Points Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu affirmed on Thursday that the border situation is normal, with Indian armed forces effectively guarding the borders, despite recent reports of confrontations.

Khandu clarified that incidents involving Chinese patrolling parties crossing into Indian territory are 'transgressions, not intrusions', attributing them to the undefined McMahon Line and lack of clear border demarcation.

He dismissed concerns that the border controversy would negatively impact tourism in Arunachal Pradesh, stating the media had 'unnecessarily ratcheted it up'.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reinforced the message on Thursday, stating that India's borders are secure and urging rejection of 'false narratives'.

The Ministry of External Affairs had previously stated in August 2005 that China disputes the McMahon Line and differences exist in the perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), leading to occasional transgressions.

The current situation in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh is normal, and the Indian armed forces are guarding the borders very well, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Thursday, asserting that there is 'no matter of tension' right now.

Understanding Border Incidents

Khandu made the remarks in response to a query on the controversy over recent comments from a few quarters that confrontations with Chinese troops continue to take place in many sites along the borders in Arunachal Pradesh.

Without going into details, the chief minister said, "The Chinese do not consider the McMahon Line, bordering Arunachal, so sometimes it happens... Arunachal shares a very long border with Tibet-China, nearly 1,200 km."

So, patrolling parties from their side sometimes 'cross to our side'. It's a 'transgression, not intrusion', he said, without elaborating.

"Transgression has happened, no doubt. But it keeps happening; it is not a new thing. Because there is no line demarcation at the border, it is not defined," Khandu said, without specifying which transgression he was referring to.

Last week, the Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Shatrujeet Kapur, said that confrontations with Chinese troops continue to take place at many sites along the borders in Arunachal Pradesh, triggering a row.

Reassurance Amidst Controversy

Khandu was interacting with the media shortly before the inauguration of the 14th International Tourism Mart here, in the presence of Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other dignitaries.

Asked about the recent row, Khandu said he came across the matter in news reports, which is being 'discussed around'.

The chief minister was also asked about the current situation at the border, and if the controversy would impact tourism in the state.

"I think the media has unnecessarily ratcheted it up. The situation right now is normal, and our armed forces are guarding the border very well. There is no matter of tension right now," he said, adding that the issue 'will not impact tourism' in Arunachal Pradesh.

Historical Context And Official Stance

In August 2005, the Ministry of External Affairs had told the Rajya Sabha that 'China disputes the legality of the McMahon Line dividing Arunachal Pradesh and the Tibet Autonomous Region of China'.

"The two sides also have differences in the perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas. Both sides carry out patrolling activity in the border areas. There are instances, from time to time, of transgression of the LAC by Chinese military personnel," the MEA had said.

Shekhawat said on Thursday, "Our borders are secure in Modi's India; there is nothing to worry about."

Referring to the controversy, he suggested that there are 'various attempts' in a competitive time to 'spin a false narrative', which should be rejected.