Arunachal activist booked over foreign funds for anti-dam protests

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked Arunachal Pradesh environmental activist Bhanu Tatak for allegedly receiving over Rs 20 lakh in foreign funds without mandatory FCRA registration, purportedly to fuel anti-hydropower project protests in the state.

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Key Points Arunachal activist Bhanu Tatak has been booked by the CBI for allegedly receiving Rs 20.94 lakh in foreign funds without FCRA registration.

The CBI alleges these foreign funds were used to organise and sustain protests against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project and Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project.

Tatak, a legal advisor for SIFF and coordinator for Dibang Resistance, reportedly received contributions directly into her personal savings account.

A preliminary enquiry revealed Tatak did not file income tax returns declaring these foreign funds from 2017-18 to 2025-26.

The Ministry of Home Affairs referred the matter to the CBI for investigation under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

The CBI has booked Arunachal environmental activist and lawyer Bhanu Tatak for allegedly receiving Rs 20.94 lakh in foreign funds without registration or prior permission under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

The agency alleged the money was used to "organise and sustain" protests against two hydropower projects in the state.

There was no immediate response available from Bhanu Tatak to the allegations.

Allegations Of FCRA Violations

The FIR, registered on August 20 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Economic Offences-II branch in Delhi, names Tatak and unknown persons under sections 11(1), 17, 19 and 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

It is alleged that Bhanu Tatak maintained a savings bank account with the State Bank of India, Roing, and during 2022 to 2025, Rs 20,94,088 was received in the account through forex transactions without obtaining requisite prior permission under the FCRA from the competent authority, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the FIR said.

A preliminary enquiry had alleged that Tatak, Legal Advisor of the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF) and Coordinator of Dibang Resistance (DR), received foreign contributions directly into her personal savings bank account without obtaining mandatory certification of registration under the FCRA.

Funds Used For Anti-Dam Protests

The preliminary enquiry alleged that the funds were "being utilised to organise and sustain anti-dam protests" in Arunachal Pradesh against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) and Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project. The enquiry said Tatak received the money from foreign entities.

"The purpose of the receipt of funds was undisclosed," the enquiry said, adding that the received funds were predominantly utilised by Tatak through several UPI transactions.

The enquiry further alleged that Tatak had not filed income tax returns during the financial years 2017-18 to 2025-26 and therefore had not made any declaration regarding receipt of funds from the foreign entities or organisations.

It also said Tatak had not obtained any registration or prior permission under the FCRA with respect to the foreign funds received by her.

Further, she had not been found associated as an office bearer, member or functionary with any association registered or granted prior permission under the FCRA, the enquiry said.

CBI Investigation Initiated

"Thus, enquiry has prima facie revealed" that Tatak, in conspiracy with unknown others, received foreign contribution in contravention of the provisions of the FCRA, the document said.

The ministry of home affairs said it had entrusted the matter to the CBI for investigation under Section 43 of the FCRA.

The MHA also asked the agency to make appropriate references to competent authorities if violations of other statutes, including the Income Tax Act, 1961, or the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, came to notice during the investigation.