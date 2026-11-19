The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Arunachal Pradesh has registered a case against a retired senior forest officer, VK Jawal, for the alleged misappropriation of Rs 3 crore intended for an eco-tourism project, following a directive from the Gauhati High Court.

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Key Points Arunachal Pradesh ACB registered a case against retired DFO VK Jawal for alleged Rs 3 crore eco-tourism fund misappropriation.

The FIR was filed on November 12, following a Gauhati High Court directive issued on November 10, after a social activist's complaint.

The complaint highlighted financial irregularities, including a Rs 3 crore cheque issued in March 2022 to "Self" despite a contract awarded to M/s GRN Enterprises.

The contractor, Rinchen Norbu, claimed his firm had not received any payment for work commenced, with bills remaining unsanctioned.

The case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Arunachal Pradesh Police has registered a case against a retired senior forest officer over the alleged misappropriation of Rs 3 crore sanctioned for an eco-tourism project in Balemu area of West Kameng district, following a Gauhati High Court direction.

Background Of The Allegations

The FIR, registered on November 12, names VK Jawal, the then Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Khellong forest division, who later served as the Chief Executive Officer of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) before retiring recently.

The case follows a complaint lodged by social activist Chopa Cheda on August 24, alleging financial irregularities in the implementation of the project sanctioned in 2022.

After the ACB allegedly failed to act on his complaint, Cheda approached the Special Judge under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Yupia, seeking directions to register an FIR. The court rejected his application on September 22, holding that prior approval under Section 17A of the Act was necessary.

Challenging the order, Cheda moved the Gauhati High Court, which on November 10 set aside the Special Judge's order and directed the ACB to register an FIR and investigate the allegations. The bureau registered the case two days later.

Details Of The Alleged Irregularities

According to the FIR, the project was tendered on March 22, 2022, at an estimated cost of Rs 2.94 crore, and the contract was awarded to M/s GRN Enterprises for Rs 2.93 crore on March 28.

However, documents obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act allegedly showed that a cheque for Rs 3 crore had been issued on March 24, 2022, in the name of "Self", reportedly bearing Jawal's signature.

The complaint questioned the withdrawal of the amount in the name of "Self" despite the contract having been awarded to a private firm.

The FIR also cited a communication from firm proprietor Rinchen Norbu, who claimed that although work had commenced, his firm had not received any payment and its bills remained unsanctioned.

An inspection report dated July 24, 2025, following a physical verification of the project site, was also cited in the complaint.

Legal Action And Investigation

The ACB has registered the case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The FIR said the IPC provisions were invoked as the alleged offences took place before the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita came into force.

Inspector Karbom Tao has been assigned the investigation.