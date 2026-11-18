Artist Marshall Baruah's detention in Guwahati for attempting to complete a Zubeen Garg mural reignites controversy surrounding public art and the late singer's legacy, drawing attention to official regulations and ongoing investigations into his death.

IMAGE: The Zubeen Garg memorial at Kamarkuchi near Sonapur, outside Guwahati, Assam. Photograph taken on January 1, 2026. Photograph: Saisuresh Sivaswamy/Rediff.com

Key Points Artist Marshall Baruah was allegedly detained in Guwahati on Wednesday while trying to complete a mural of Zubeen Garg.

The mural under Ganeshguri Flyover has been controversial since its partial erasure in June during a city beautification drive.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously announced in July that flyover paintings require prior permission.

Baruah's lawyer reported losing contact with him after he was taken away by police, who later confirmed his detention until 6 pm.

The incident highlights ongoing public sentiment and official scrutiny surrounding the legacy of Zubeen Garg, whose death last year is still under investigation.

Artist Marshall Baruah was allegedly not allowed to complete a mural of Zubeen Garg under a flyover in Guwahati and was whisked away when he reached the site to finish the artwork on the late singer-composer's birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Baruah's lawyer Reetam Singh claimed they were not able to contact him after he was taken away reportedly in a police van.

Controversy Surrounds Zubeen Garg Mural

Garg's mural under Ganeshguri Flyover has drawn controversy after it was partially erased during a city beautification drive in June, ahead of an anticipated visit of the Japanese prime minister.

It was repainted by Baruah and others, with massive crowds gathering at the spot under the flyover for over two days.

It had led Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to announce in July that no paintings would be allowed on flyovers without prior permission, and authorities have been asked to initiate action against offenders, while also claiming that the repainted mural did not resemble Garg.

Artist's Detention And Legal Questions

"I cannot understand what kind of rule is in Assam. One cannot peacefully draw a picture. What is the problem with drawing the picture of Zubeen da?" Baruah asked while speaking to reporters, as he reached Ganeshguri to complete the mural.

He claimed that three workers and a driver sent by him to erect a ladder to complete the mural were picked up by the police earlier in the day, expressing apprehension that he could also be detained by police.

"Last time when I was here to draw it, I was mocked as a 'rang mistry' (house painter). I was detained by the police. What is the problem? Did I harm them in any manner? What harm will the picture do?" Baruah questioned.

He was later seen being whisked away by several police personnel in a vehicle from Ganeshguri, with his lawyer claiming there has been no contact with Baruah since then.

The lawyer, Reetam Singh, told PTI that the local Dispur Police informed him that Baruah was being kept at the 10th Assam Police Battalion in the Kahilipara area of the city and will be released by 6 pm.

"We have not been able to contact him. We are asking for legal documents of his detention and want to know his whereabouts," the advocate added.

Claiming that the officer in-charge of Dispur police station refused to register a missing persons report or an FIR over Baruah's "disappearance", Singh said he has written to the police commissioner over the matter.

The police could not be contacted for any immediate response.

Investigation Into Zubeen Garg's Death

Garg, a celebrated singer-songwriter, died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 last year while swimming in the sea. He was in the island country to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

A special investigation team (SIT) of the state CID probed Garg's death after more than 60 FIRs were registered across the state, and filed its chargesheet before a local court here in December, naming the seven accused. Four of them are facing murder charges.

NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, band members Amritprava Mahanta and Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, his cousin and since-suspended DSP Sandipan Garg, and personal security officers (PSOs) Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya have been named in the chargesheet.

The Singapore Police carried out a separate probe and concluded that there was no evidence of foul play, with a court there maintaining that the popular Indian singer-songwriter was severely intoxicated and had drowned off Lazarus Island after declining to wear a life jacket.

The authorities in Assam, however, maintained that the findings of the Singapore Police probe will not impact the case here, with the CM saying in the state assembly that Garg's death was a case of "plain and simple murder".