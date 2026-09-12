Experts Call For Localised AI To Serve India's Unique Needs

At AI Manthan 2.0, experts underscored the critical need for Artificial Intelligence solutions to be specifically tailored to India's local requirements across vital sectors like education, healthcare, agriculture, and governance, moving beyond generic applications.

Key Points Experts at AI Manthan 2.0 advocate for tailoring Artificial Intelligence to India's unique needs in sectors like education, healthcare, agriculture, and governance.

There is a strong emphasis on developing smaller, local language models trained on Indian datasets to address specific challenges in rural areas with limited connectivity.

AI-based agricultural solutions, including platforms like Krishi Mitra for crop data analysis and systems for accurate crop loss assessment, are crucial for farmer productivity.

In healthcare, AI can significantly aid doctors by reducing repetitive tasks, supporting diagnoses, especially in radiology, and enabling secure data sharing through federated learning.

Educational institutions must adapt to AI's use by students, shifting focus towards critical thinking, problem-solving, and original research.

Artificial intelligence must move beyond generic applications and be tailored to India's local needs in education, healthcare, agriculture and governance, experts said at the second edition of AI Manthan held at Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) here on Saturday.

IIT-Kanpur Director Manindra Agarwal said AI had evolved over nearly seven decades, driven by advances in mathematics, algorithms, machine learning, computing power and large datasets, with powerful GPUs and deep-learning systems accelerating its growth. With AI increasingly being used by students to generate assignments and answers, institutions need to focus more on critical thinking, problem-solving and original research, he said.

Customising AI For India's Diverse Needs

Former IIT Kharagpur director Partha Pratim Chakrabarti stressed the need for smaller language models trained on local datasets for applications in agriculture, education, sanitation and governance. Such models require fewer computing resources and can function in areas with limited connectivity, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel emphasised AI-based agricultural solutions centred on farmers, including systems to assess crop losses accurately and ensure appropriate compensation. She advocated a single-window platform to check the quality of seeds and pesticides, monitor crops and provide weather information. An AI platform, Krishi Mitra, is being jointly developed by IIT Kharagpur and CSJMU to analyse crop and soil data and identify assistance needed to improve farmers' productivity.

AI's Role In Healthcare And Beyond

On healthcare, IIIT Allahabad's Dinesh MS said AI could reduce repetitive work for doctors and support diagnosis, particularly in radiology, where it could serve as a "second reader" to detect subtle abnormalities. He highlighted federated learning, enabling AI models to be trained across hospitals without transferring patient data.

CSJMU Vice-Chancellor Vinay Kumar Pathak said AI Manthan had expanded from its initial focus on higher and technical education to healthcare, agriculture and other sectors. AI Manthan 2.0 will continue on Sunday with discussions involving experts from education, research, healthcare, agriculture, government and technology.