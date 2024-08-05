News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Mehbooba claims house arrest

Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Mehbooba claims house arrest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 05, 2024 11:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday claimed that she was placed under house arrest and her party office has been locked amid heightened security on the fifth anniversary of the reading down of Article 370 of the Constitution that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

IMAGE: People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I have been placed under house arrest while the PDP office has been locked," Mufti told PTI.

Official sources said the office of Apni Party, headed by Altaf Bukhari, was also closed for the day as a precautionary measure.

National Conference chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq claimed that he has been placed under house arrest.

 

'I have been detained at home, which was completely unnecessary. I needed to leave for some work, but policemen outside my gate prevented me from doing so. This is unwarranted and illegal,' Sadiq said in a post on X.

He also posted a picture showing police personnel outside the gate to his residence in Hassanabad area of Srinagar.

"August 5 is and will always remain unconstitutional and illegal. On August 5, 2019, the BJP betrayed the people of Jammu and Kashmir. By ignoring the Constitution, the BJP undermined the constitutional, moral, ethical, and legal relationship with the J&K," the NC spokesman added.

The Centre on August 5, 2019 revoked Article 370 of the Constitution which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir within the Indian Union.

The Centre also brought the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act that bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone said August 5 will be a reminder of 'complete disempowerment of Kashmiri people'.

'August 5 will always be an ugly reminder of the complete disempowerment of the Kashmiri people. Five years on there is no elected Assembly and the locals have no say in running their own affairs. And sadly there aren't enough powerful voices in the country to seek questions as to why J and K has been selectively targeted for such humiliating existence,' Lone posted on X.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Article 370 anniversary: No Amarnath yatra today
Article 370 anniversary: No Amarnath yatra today
'Article 370 wasn't just a sentiment'
'Article 370 wasn't just a sentiment'
SC on Article 370: A Landmark Judgment
SC on Article 370: A Landmark Judgment
Investors lose Rs 9.51 lakh cr as markets crash
Investors lose Rs 9.51 lakh cr as markets crash
Kajol@50: 50 Priceless Expressions!
Kajol@50: 50 Priceless Expressions!
LG has the power to nominate aldermen to MCD: SC
LG has the power to nominate aldermen to MCD: SC
What Centre Will Shell Out For AP, Bihar
What Centre Will Shell Out For AP, Bihar

More like this

'Incorrect to say Article 370 has been abrogated'

'Incorrect to say Article 370 has been abrogated'

'SC verdict on Article 370 is a missed opportunity'

'SC verdict on Article 370 is a missed opportunity'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances