News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Article 35A took away fundamental rights: CJI

Article 35A took away fundamental rights: CJI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 29, 2023 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday observed that by enacting Article 35A, fundamental rights of equality, liberty to practice profession in any part of the country and others were virtually taken away.

IMAGE: CJI Justice D Y Chandrachud. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

He made the remarks after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, referred to the contentious provision in the Indian Constitution, saying it gave special rights to only permanent residents of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and was discriminatory.

Without naming the two mainstream political parties of the erstwhile state, the Centre told a five-judge bench headed by CJI Chandrachud that citizens have been misguided that the special provisions for Jammu and Kashmir were "not discrimination but a privilege".

"Even today two political parties are before this court defending Article 370 and 35A," the solicitor general told the top court on the 11th day of hearing the litany of pleas challenging the abrogation of the constitutional provision which bestowed special status to the erstwhile state of J-K.

 

The solicitor general further submitted that the effect of Article 370 was such that by the administrative act of the President and the state government, any part of the Constitution of India with respect to J-K can be amended, altered or even "destroyed" and new provisions can be created.

He said that after the 42nd amendment, the words "Socialist" and "Secular" were not made applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Even the word "Integrity" is not there. Fundamental duties were not there, which exists in the Indian Constitution.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Constitution provided for a separate provision for permanent residents of J-K in Article 7. It removed references to Scheduled Tribes from Article 15(4). Other Articles 19, 22, 31, 31A and 32 were applied with some modifications…," Mehta said.

On Article 35A, he said it was discriminatory, to say the least.

"Under the provision (A-35A), people like sanitation workers working in the erstwhile state for decades were not given equal rights like that of permanent residents of J-K.

"This discrimination continued till the provision was abrogated in 2019. Non-permanent residents of J-K were not able to purchase lands, could not avail scholarship, employment in the state government," he said, urging the court to look into issues from the "eyes of people".

CJI Chandrachud deciphering Mehta's submissions said that by enacting Article 35A, "you virtually took away fundamental rights" of equality, liberty to practice profession in any part of the country and even granted immunity from legal challenges and the power of judicial review.

The Solicitor General said, "People were misguided by those - who were supposed to guide them - that this was not a discrimination but a privilege. Even today two political parties are before this court defending Article 370 and 35A."

Mehta submitted that the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir needed to be repealed because it could not co-exist with the Indian constitution.

The apex court also prima facie agreed with the Centre's submission on pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 that the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir is "subordinate" to the Indian Constitution, which is on a higher pedestal.

The bench, however, did not seem to agree with the plea that the Constituent Assembly of the erstwhile state, which was disbanded in 1957, was in reality a legislative assembly.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Won't touch northeast's rules: Centre on Art 370
Won't touch northeast's rules: Centre on Art 370
'Scrapping Art 35A will pave way for disintegration of J&K'
'Scrapping Art 35A will pave way for disintegration of J&K'
Art 370, Art 35(A) revoked: What changes for Kashmir
Art 370, Art 35(A) revoked: What changes for Kashmir
Let Nita Ambani Inspire You This Onam
Let Nita Ambani Inspire You This Onam
Is Jawaan Scared Of Gadar 2?
Is Jawaan Scared Of Gadar 2?
Nuh: No yatra, Hindu leaders allowed to offer prayers
Nuh: No yatra, Hindu leaders allowed to offer prayers
UP boy slapped on teacher's bid changes school
UP boy slapped on teacher's bid changes school
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Indian Constitution above J-K's statute, govt tells SC

Indian Constitution above J-K's statute, govt tells SC

Why Kashmiris are agitating in favour of Article 35A

Why Kashmiris are agitating in favour of Article 35A

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances