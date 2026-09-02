Art director Anand Sai's son arrested after running over pedestrian

Noted art director Anand Sai's son, Sandeep, has been arrested in Hyderabad following a tragic road accident that resulted in the death of a 31-year-old pedestrian.

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Key Points Sandeep, son of noted art director Anand Sai, has been arrested in connection with a fatal road accident in Hyderabad.

A 31-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by Sandeep's car on August 31.

The incident involved Sandeep's car hitting an already injured pedestrian and an MPV driver who was attempting to help.

Sandeep, an architect, fled the scene but was later identified and apprehended through CCTV footage.

The police have registered a case at Raidurgam Police station, and further investigation is ongoing.

Noted art director Anand Sai's son Sandeep was arrested in connection with an accident in Hyderabad in which a 31-year-old pedestrian died, the police said.

The incident occurred under the limits of Raidurgam Police station in the small hours of August 31, when the pedestrian, a migrant labourer from Bihar, was crossing a road and was hit by a MPV and was injured.

Following the accident, driver of the Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) along with another cab driver tried to shift the injured person to a nearby hospital on the other side of the road when the car allegedly driven by Sandeep hit them after some tree branches blocked their vision.

Another car also hit Sandeep's car from the rear side.

Investigation And Arrest In Hyderabad Accident

"The pedestrian who was already injured died on the spot while the driver of the MPV who was injured has been shifted to a hospital," a police official said.

Sandeep, who works as an architect, was returning from his office along with a colleague in the car when the accident occurred.

The duo sped away from the spot out of fear, police said.

During the course of investigation, the police, after examining CCTV footage, traced the vehicle and apprehended Sandeep and later arrested him.

A case was registered at Raidurgam police station.

Further investigation was underway.