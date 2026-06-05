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Muzaffarpur Hospital Fire: Three Staff Held Over Six Patient Deaths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 17:55 IST

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Authorities have arrested three hospital staff members in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, following a tragic fire that resulted in the asphyxiation deaths of six ICU patients, prompting an investigation into critical fire safety and building norm compliance.

Key Points

  • Three staff members, including the ICU in-charge, admin manager, and maintenance manager, were arrested following a fatal hospital fire in Muzaffarpur.
  • Six ICU patients died due to asphyxiation after smoke filled the fifth-floor ICU of Prasad Hospital, with allegations that staff fled before evacuation.
  • Police are investigating whether the hospital adhered to building construction rules and fire safety norms, with potential action against the owner.
  • Officials attribute all six deaths to asphyxiation, not burn injuries, highlighting a failure in timely evacuation and staff response.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the fire incident at a private hospital in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on June 4, which had led to the death of six patients in the ICU, a police officer said on Friday.

According to Mohibullah Ansari, Superintendent of Police (City), Muzaffarpur, the arrested persons happen to be staff members of the Prasad Hospital in Brahmapura locality, where smoke had filled the fifth-floor ICU, and some of the patients choked to death since evacuation did not begin until the fire brigade arrived.

 

Hospital Staff Arrested Over Fatal Fire

"In pursuance of the FIR that was lodged by the Fire Officer of Muzaffarpur, we arrested Pankaj, the doctor who was the ICU's in charge, in addition to Ram Kumar and Ajit Kumar, the admin manager and the maintenance manager, respectively", said Ansari.

He added, "The aforesaid persons were found to be primarily responsible for the incident. However, upon further investigations, more arrests may follow. We are investigating as to whether the hospital building has been constructed in accordance with rules and whether fire safety norms were being followed".

"If the hospital is found to be wanting on the aforementioned counts, we may take action against the owner as well", said the official.

Investigation Into Fire Safety Lapses

Altogether, six patients admitted to the ICU, including two women, had died in the incident. Four of the deceased were local residents, while the remaining two hailed from adjoining districts of Sitamarhi and Sheohar.

Officials have squarely blamed the staff on duty for the deaths, claiming that no lives were lost to burn injuries and all the fatalities resulted from asphyxiation.

Hospital authorities have, so far, been tight-lipped over the incident, though officials involved in the rescue operation, which saved the lives of more than 20 patients, and several attendants have alleged that once smoke filled the ICU, "the staff on duty ran away".

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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