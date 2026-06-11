Why TMC Leader Jahangir Khan Is Under Police Scrutiny For Post-Poll Violence

TMC leader Jahangir Khan, a close aide of Abhishek Banerjee, is currently under police investigation for his alleged involvement in the 2021 West Bengal post-poll violence, undergoing on-site verification in Falta.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points TMC leader Jahangir Khan was taken by police to various locations in Falta, West Bengal, for an on-site investigation related to the 2021 post-poll violence.

Khan, a close aide of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, is currently in five-day police custody, which concludes on June 14.

He was arrested near the India-Nepal border in North Bengal on Monday, reportedly while attempting to flee.

The police stated that the exercise was crucial for verifying facts, gathering evidence, and reconstructing events related to the case.

Police on Thursday made arrested TMC leader Jahangir Khan walk through areas of Falta in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district as part of the investigation into a case linked to the 2021 post-poll violence, a senior officer said.

Escorted by police personnel and members of the Central Armed Police Forces, Khan was taken through Sahararhat in the district and nearby localities during the afternoon as part of the investigation, he added.

Khan, in a white T-shirt and Bermuda shorts, walked through the locality under heavy security, the officer said, adding that onlookers, especially the locals, remained silent and maintained a composed demeanour during the exercise.

Investigation Into Post-Poll Violence

"The accused was taken to locations connected with the case to help investigators verify facts and gather evidence. He was taken to specific locations relevant to the investigation. Such visits are conducted to reconstruct events, verify statements and identify locations mentioned during questioning. This forms part of the investigation process," the officer told PTI.

Khan, who is one of the close aides of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, is currently in five-day police custody after being remanded by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Diamond Harbour in connection with a case relating to alleged post-poll violence following the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The remand period is scheduled to end on June 14.

Khan's Arrest And Political Background

Residents watched as Khan walked, guarded by a good number of police personnel, through the area, with some stopping to take photographs and videos on their mobile phones. The exercise lasted for some time before Khan was taken away by the police team.

"The investigation is at a crucial stage. We are examining all available evidence and following due legal procedure. Further steps will be taken based on the findings," the policeman said.

Khan was arrested by police from near the India-Nepal border in North Bengal's Panitanki area on Monday while he was allegedly trying to flee.

During the recently concluded assembly elections, Khan finished fourth in the Falta assembly repoll, which was held on May 21.

Incidentally, the TMC leader, days before the polling date, had withdrawn from contesting the election.