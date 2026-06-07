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Social Media Threat To Karnataka Minister: One Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 07, 2026 19:31 IST

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Karnataka police have arrested a man in Karkala for allegedly posting derogatory casteist comments and a death threat against Home Minister Priyank Kharge on social media, highlighting the serious legal consequences of online abuse.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 48-year-old man was arrested in Karkala, Karnataka, for threatening Home Minister Priyank Kharge.
  • The accused allegedly posted derogatory casteist comments and a death threat on a Facebook page.
  • The complaint highlighted abusive remarks made on June 6 on the "NAMMA KARLA" Facebook page.
  • Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
  • The arrest was made to address comments promoting enmity and containing death threats against the minister.

Police on Sunday said they arrested a 48-year-old man in Karkala for allegedly posting derogatory casteist comments and issuing a death threat against Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on social media.

Social Media Threat Against Minister

The accused, a resident of Nalkeda Betta in Kervashe village near Karkala in Udupi district, was taken into custody on Sunday, police said.

 

According to the complaint, the incident came to light when a person from Attur Chetanahalli in Nitte village saw a post on the Facebook page "NAMMA KARLA" on June 7. The post featured a photograph of the minister with a caption.

The complainant alleged that the accused had commented on the post on June 6 in an extremely abusive and casteist manner against the minister.

Police said the comment was made with the intent to promote enmity and hatred between communities and also contained death threats.

A case has been registered at Karkala City Police Station under Sections 351(3), 196, and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The accused has been arrested and will be produced before a local court.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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