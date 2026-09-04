Around 600 children missing in Nepal's 2 districts; toll rises to 1,295

Devastating flash floods in Nepal have left approximately 600 children missing in the Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts, as the national death toll rises to 1,282 with thousands still unaccounted for.

IMAGE: Student bags covered by sludge at Shree Bagheswori Madhyamik School, following deadly flash floods and mudslides in Galchhi, Dhading district, Nepal, August 31, 2026.. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Key Points Approximately 600 children are missing in Nepal's Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts after recent flash floods.

The overall death toll from the floods has climbed to 1,282, with 4,798 people still reported missing across various areas.

The floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche on August 26, caused widespread devastation in northern and central Nepal.

Communication breakdowns and ongoing reports make it challenging for local education units to provide exact figures on missing students.

The disaster has also impacted the education sector, with 22 teachers and school staff missing and 12 schools completely destroyed.

Around 600 children remain unaccounted for in Nepal's Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts after the devastating flash floods, as the death toll rose to 1,295 on Friday with more than 4,700 missing.

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, leaving a trail of destruction.

Rising Death Toll and Missing Persons

So far, 1,293 bodies have been recovered from eight different districts across Nepal. These include 359 bodies recovered in Chitwan district, 221 in Nawalparasi East, 212 in Nawalparasi West and 186 in Nuwakot.

Similarly, 140 bodies were recovered in Rasuwa, 72 in Gorkha, 65 in Dhading and 38 from Tanahu, according to Nepal Police.

With two victims of the flood dying in two different hospitals in Kathmandu on Friday, the death toll has risen to 1,295.

The joint command of security forces is actively conducting search and rescue operations for the estimated 5,000 missing. So far, 13,093 people have been rescued from the affected areas.

Children Most Affected

An estimated 280 children are missing in Rasuwa, and between 300 and 350 others remain unaccounted for in the neighbouring Nuwakot in central Nepal, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported, citing figures compiled by local Education Development and Coordination Units (EDCUs), local governments, and educational institutions.

Surya Bahadur Khatri, head of the Nuwakot Education Development and Coordination Unit, said, "We are actively liaising with headmasters to collect verified data on missing students, though school heads are struggling to provide exact figures due to broken communications."

"Although a few missing students have been located, new reports of unaccounted-for children continue to arrive from various schools. We estimate that at least 300 pupils are missing in our district."

In Bidur Municipality of Nuwakot alone, roughly 250 children are missing since the floods hit, according to Navaraj Sapkota, school inspector of the municipality's education unit.

"The situation on the ground is deeply distressing. In some cases, we have located surviving parents who cannot find their children, while in other instances, surviving students are searching for missing parents," said Sapkota.

Bidur houses 170 educational institutions-142 community schools and 28 private schools.

Impact on Education Sector

In Rasuwa, Durga Prasad Silwal, chief of the local education unit, said that official verification is ongoing but preliminary records indicate that 280 students are currently missing across the district.

The disaster has also taken a toll on teachers and school staff. Education units confirmed that 22 teachers and school staff members remain missing across both districts.

Additionally, several teachers from Dhading and Gorkha who had travelled to Rasuwa for pilgrimage were caught in the deluge and remain missing.

Rasuwa reported 16 missing teachers-15 from community schools and one from a private institution-while Nuwakot confirmed six missing teachers, according to Kathmandu Post.

Although several bodies of victims have been recovered in downstream districts, authorities have yet to verify the exact number of identified students or teachers.

According to the Ministry of Education data, the floods affected 22 schools across Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading, with 12 institutions completely destroyed, the report said.