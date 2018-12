Armyman, allegedly involved in Bulandshahr cop's killing, held in J-K

Last updated on: December 09, 2018 10:52 IST

An army jawan allegedly involved in the killing of a police inspector during mob violence in Bulandshahr has been arrested, a senior official of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force said on Sunday.

"The rmy handed over Jitendra Malik to UP STF team in Meerut yesterday late night," IG STF Amitabh Yash said.

Asked whether this will be considered as handing over by the army or arrest by the STF, Yash said, "Technically it will be considered as arrest. In the videos available he is present at the site of violence."

Currently, he is in police custody in Meerut, the IG STF said.

On Monday, December 3, a mob of some 400 people rampaged through a village in Bulandshahr district apparently after cow carcasses were found in a jungle nearby.

During the violence, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a 20-year-old man died of gunshot wounds.

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said Saturday that full cooperation will be extended in the investigation of the incident.