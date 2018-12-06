Army soldier, BSF jawan killed in Pakistan firing

December 06, 2018 22:14 IST

An Army soldier was killed in firing by Pakistani troops on Thursday, while a Border Security Force jawan lost his life in a sniper attack along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Pakistani troops breached the ceasefire in the Macchil sector in Kupwara district at 10.45 am. One soldier was killed in the firing, an Army official said.

"Our troops retaliated in adequate measure to the Pakistani aggression," he added.

The officials also said a BSF jawan was killed and another injured in sniper fire from across the LoC in the Sunderbani sector.

They said the incident occurred at the Rakhee post in the evening. The sector is manned by the troops of the 126th battalion of the BSF.

While a bullet hit Constable P Biswas on the left shoulder, Constable Mansa Ram suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh, they said.

The two jawans were evacuated in a helicopter to the nearest medical facility, but Biswas succumbed to injuries, they added.

The condition of the other jawan is stable, the officials said.

