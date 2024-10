A porter was killed and five others, including three soldiers, were injured on Thursday when terrorists attacked an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg area, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel conduct search operations after terrorists shot and injured a labourer in Batgund Tral area, in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, October 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

They said the terrorists opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri near Nagin post.

The officials said a porter was killed in the attack, while four soldiers sustained injuries.

The injured soldiers were rushed to a hospital, they added.