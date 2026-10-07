Army personnel found dead in Meerut hotel's bathroom

Police are investigating the sudden death of Army Havaldar Parvinder Singh, found deceased in a Meerut hotel bathroom, with initial suspicions pointing towards cardiac arrest.

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Key Points A 34-year-old Army Havaldar, Parvinder Singh, was found dead in a hotel bathroom in Meerut on Tuesday.

Police suspect cardiac arrest as the cause of death, pending the postmortem report.

Singh had been discharged from a military hospital in Meerut Cantonment on Tuesday afternoon and was travelling to Roorkee.

He stopped at the hotel with two colleagues to rest before boarding a bus.

His colleagues found him unresponsive in the bathroom after breaking open the door.

A 34-year-old Army personnel was found dead in the bathroom of a hotel in the Begumpul area here, with police suspecting cardiac arrest as the cause of death.

The deceased, identified as Havaldar Parvinder Singh, a native of Ambala, was posted with the Bengal Engineer Group in Roorkee, police said on Wednesday.

Circle Officer (Cantonment) Sanjay Gupta said police received information around 5 pm on Tuesday that Singh had died in the bathroom of a hotel in the Sadar Bazar area.

Police and military police personnel reached the spot and initiated an investigation, he said.

Investigation Details Emerge

According to Gupta, Singh had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at the military hospital in Meerut Cantonment.

He was discharged on Tuesday afternoon and was travelling towards Roorkee with Naik Saurabh Singh and Yashveer Singh.

The three stopped at the hotel to rest as they had to board a bus to Roorkee from Begumpul, police said.

Discovery And Suspected Cause

After reaching the hotel, Parvinder went into the bathroom but did not come out for a long time. When Saurabh and Yashveer knocked on the door and received no response, they sought help from the hotel staff.

The door was subsequently broken open, and Parvinder was found lying on the bathroom floor, police said.

A forensic team examined the spot and the body was sent for postmortem, police said, adding that cardiac arrest was suspected to be the cause of death. The exact cause, however, would be established after the postmortem report is received.