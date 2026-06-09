Pakistani Drone Intrudes Into Poonch, Army Opens Fire

Indian Army forces engaged a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, highlighting ongoing border security challenges and vigilance.

Key Points Indian Army troops fired at a Pakistani drone that intruded into Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir.

The drone was spotted over forward Indian posts in the Balakote area of Mendhar sector late Monday night.

Troops fired approximately nine rounds, but the drone, flying at a considerable height, returned to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

A subsequent search operation was conducted early Tuesday to check for any airdropping, but nothing suspicious was found on the ground.

Army troops opened fire at a Pakistani drone after it intruded into Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, but it returned to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after briefly hovering over some forward Indian posts, officials said on Tuesday.

Indian Army Responds To Drone Intrusion

The drone was spotted over some forward Indian posts in the Balakote area of the Mendhar sector late Monday night, the officials said.

They said Indian Army troops fired around nine rounds at the drone, but failed to hit the target as it was flying at a considerable height.

Security forces launched a search operation early Tuesday to ascertain whether the drone had carried out any airdropping during its flight over the area. The operation continued for several hours, with security personnel conducting an extensive search of the area. However, nothing suspicious was found on the ground, the officials said.