Security forces killed two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including Mohammad Latif Bhat, in an encounter in Kulgam district.
The gunfight took place in Laroo during a joint operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and other security personnel.
The operation followed a November 11 attack on a CRPF checkpoint in Akhran village, where motorcycle-borne terrorists fired around 30 rounds in 15 seconds, injuring three personnel.
An extensive search operation led security forces to the encounter six days later.
Bhat was suspected of involvement in several terrorist attacks across South Kashmir.
Key Points
- Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kulgam district.
- The gunfight occurred in Laroo during a joint operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and other security personnel.
- The operation was launched six days after a November 11 attack on a CRPF checkpoint in Akhran village, which injured three personnel.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff