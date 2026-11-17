IMAGE: Army personnel stand guard near the site after an encounter between Kashmir police and terrorists at Larnoo in Kulgam, November 16, 2026, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

Security forces killed two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including Mohammad Latif Bhat, in an encounter in Kulgam district.

The gunfight took place in Laroo during a joint operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and other security personnel.

The operation followed a November 11 attack on a CRPF checkpoint in Akhran village, where motorcycle-borne terrorists fired around 30 rounds in 15 seconds, injuring three personnel.

An extensive search operation led security forces to the encounter six days later.

Bhat was suspected of involvement in several terrorist attacks across South Kashmir.

Key Points Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kulgam district.

The gunfight occurred in Laroo during a joint operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and other security personnel.

The operation was launched six days after a November 11 attack on a CRPF checkpoint in Akhran village, which injured three personnel.

IMAGE: Army vehicles patrol near the site after an encounter between Kashmir police and terrorists at Larnoo, in Kulgam on Monday, here and below.

IMAGE: Army personnel stand guard near the site after an encounter at Larnoo, in Kulgam on Monday, here and below.

IMAGE: CRPF vehicles deployed near the site at Larnoo, in Kulgam.

IMAGE: Security personnel check a vehicle at the site where an encounter breaks out in Kulgam.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff