Rediff.com  » News » Army Major dies after falling off cliff during anti-infiltration op in J-K

Army Major dies after falling off cliff during anti-infiltration op in J-K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 07, 2022 00:26 IST
An Army officer died after he slipped and fell off a steep cliff during a counter-infiltration operation near the Line of Control in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: Army personnel paying tribute to Major Raghunath Ahlawat, who lost his life during an anti-infiltration operation in Uri sector, Baramulla, May 6, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Major Raghunath Ahlawat (34), hailing from Delhi, was leading his team in a counter-infiltration operation based on a reliable intelligence input in Uri sector on Thursday.

 

While carrying out reconnaissance on a route through a steep cliff, he unfortunately slipped due to bad weather and fell into a 60-metre-deep ravine.

"He succumbed to his injuries while being evacuated to the nearest Army hospital," an official said.

Major Ahlawat was commissioned into the Army in 2012. He was from Dwarka in New Delhi and is survived by his wife and parents.

The Army on Friday paid tributes to the late Major.

In a solemn ceremony at the Badamibagh Cantonment, the Army's Chinar Corps commander Lt Gen DP Pandey and all ranks paid homage to the gallant officer, Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Emron Musavi said.

"The mortal remains of Late Maj Raghunath Ahlawat were taken for last rites to his native place.... In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and well-being," Col Musavi said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
