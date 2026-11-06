Army Maintains Vigil At LoC On Diwali

Indian Army personnel remain deployed along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of Diwali.

These photographs capture soldiers maintaining operational readiness, surveillance, and defensive positions along the sensitive border region, highlighting the army's vigilance and preparedness in securing India's frontiers.

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector ahead of the Diwali festival in Rajouri. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector ahead of the Diwali festival in Rajouri. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector ahead of the Diwali festival in Rajouri. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff