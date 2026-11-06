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Army Maintains Vigil At LoC On Diwali

By REDIFF NEWS November 06, 2026 11:02 IST 1 Minute Read
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Indian Army personnel remain deployed along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of Diwali.

These photographs capture soldiers maintaining operational readiness, surveillance, and defensive positions along the sensitive border region, highlighting the army's vigilance and preparedness in securing India's frontiers.

Indian Army personnel deployed along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector ahead of Diwali in Rajouri

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector ahead of the Diwali festival in Rajouri. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Indian Army personnel maintaining vigil along the LoC in Rajouri

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector ahead of the Diwali festival in Rajouri. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Indian Army soldiers deployed in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector ahead of the Diwali festival in Rajouri. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Indian Army troops on duty along the Line of Control in Rajouri

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Indian Army personnel guarding the border in Nowshera sector

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Indian Army soldier aims a mortar along the LoC in Rajouri

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Indian Army personnel maintain readiness along the LoC ahead of Diwali

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

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Indian ArmyNowsheraRajouriDiwaliJammu

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