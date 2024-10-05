Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Kupwara, guns down 2 terrorists

Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the Army said on Saturday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing operation," the army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said.

The Corps had earlier in a post on X said that a gun battle ensued when troops spotted suspicious activity in Kupwara 's Gugaldhar.

The army said it has discovered war-like stores at the encounter zone which is still being searched.