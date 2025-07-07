HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Army doc uses hair clip, pocket knife to deliver baby on platform

Army doc uses hair clip, pocket knife to deliver baby on platform

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 07, 2025 14:19 IST

x

A hair clip and a pocket knife became tools during the emergency delivery of a baby girl -- right on the platform.

Photograph: Indian Army

The procedure, carried out by young army doctor Major Rohit Bachwala using minimal resources, ensured the safe birth of the child, leaving bystanders awestruck and the new parents overwhelmed.

On Monday, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi commended Major Bachwala for demonstrating exceptional professional acumen and selfless commitment beyond the call of duty.

According to North Central Railway's Jhansi Division Public Relations Officer Manoj Kumar Singh, a pregnant woman travelling on the Panvel-Gorakhpur Express experienced severe labour pain and was deboarded at Jhansi station on Saturday afternoon.

 

Seeing the critical situation, a female ticket-checking staff member and an army officer stationed nearby sprang into action and came to the assistance of the woman.

Major Bachwala (31), a medical officer with the Army Medical Corps, was waiting for his train when he witnessed a railway employee rushing a woman in distress on a wheelchair.

Reacting instinctively, Major Bachwala stepped in and, with the help of railway staff, decided to help the woman in delivering the baby on the platform itself.

"With no access to a proper operation theatre, I had to rely on tools I had on me," Major Bachwala told PTI.

"To clamp the umbilical cord, I used a hair clip. A pocket knife helped me cut it after ensuring the baby was stable. The mother and child were in a precarious condition, and every second mattered."

He further shared that the woman had collapsed due to intense labour pain near the lift area when he intervened.

"There was no time to waste. We created a makeshift delivery area and ensured basic hygiene with the help of available supplies. It was divine intervention that I was present at that moment," he added.

Post-delivery, both mother and baby were shifted to a local hospital by ambulance, with railway staff facilitating the arrangements. Doctors later confirmed both were in stable condition.

Incredibly, after successfully handling the emergency, Major Bachwala boarded his train to Hyderabad on time.

"As doctors, we must be prepared for emergencies at all times, even in transit. I consider it a blessing that I could help save two lives," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Army Doctor Who Won Hearts In Turkey
The Army Doctor Who Won Hearts In Turkey
'Babu, don't worry. The Army has come'
'Babu, don't worry. The Army has come'
SEE: 'This is for all the frontline warriors'
SEE: 'This is for all the frontline warriors'
Indian Army To The Rescue
Indian Army To The Rescue
Indian Army Is Battle Ready!
Indian Army Is Battle Ready!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chocolate Jasmine Tea Dessert

webstory image 2

Chetan Anand's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

Sacred Seats: 5 Takhts Of Sikhism

VIDEOS

Disha Patani's bold look grabbed limelight1:05

Disha Patani's bold look grabbed limelight

MS Dhoni's fans brave the rain to celebrate his birthday1:56

MS Dhoni's fans brave the rain to celebrate his birthday

PM Modi, Brazil's Lula share warm hug at BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro1:53

PM Modi, Brazil's Lula share warm hug at BRICS Summit in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD