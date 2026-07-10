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Army Chief Reviews LoC Security During J&K Visit

By REDIFF NEWS July 10, 2026 22:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth completed his first visit to the Northern Command after taking office, reviewing security and operational preparedness across Jammu and Kashmir.

He inspected formations in Kashmir and Jammu, assessed counter-terror operations, LoC security, Amarnath Yatra arrangements and military innovation.

He praised troops for their professionalism and urged them to remain mission-ready while embracing new technologies.

General Dhiraj Seth reviews LoC security

IMAGE: Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth reviews the security situation and operational preparedness during a three-day visit to the Northern Command from July 7 to 9, here and below. Photograph: Indian Army/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth conducted his first Northern Command visit after assuming office.
  • He reviewed LoC security, counter-terror operations and overall combat preparedness across Jammu and Kashmir.
  • He praised Army and CAPF personnel while urging continued operational excellence under the 'Nation First' vision.
 

General Dhiraj Seth reviews LoC security

Photograph: Indian Army/ANI Photo

 

General Dhiraj Seth reviews LoC security

Photograph: Indian Army/ANI Photo

 

General Dhiraj Seth reviews LoC security

IMAGE: General Seth interacts with officers during a three-day visit to the Northern Command. Photograph: Indian Army/ANI Photo

 

General Dhiraj Seth reviews LoC security

IMAGE: Choppers on the tarmac as General Seth arrives to review security preparedness in Poonch, July 9, 2026, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

General Dhiraj Seth reviews LoC security

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

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