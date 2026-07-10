Army Chief Reviews LoC Security During J&K Visit

Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth completed his first visit to the Northern Command after taking office, reviewing security and operational preparedness across Jammu and Kashmir.

He inspected formations in Kashmir and Jammu, assessed counter-terror operations, LoC security, Amarnath Yatra arrangements and military innovation.

He praised troops for their professionalism and urged them to remain mission-ready while embracing new technologies.

IMAGE: Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth reviews the security situation and operational preparedness during a three-day visit to the Northern Command from July 7 to 9, here and below. Photograph: Indian Army/ANI Photo

Key Points Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth conducted his first Northern Command visit after assuming office.

He reviewed LoC security, counter-terror operations and overall combat preparedness across Jammu and Kashmir.

He praised Army and CAPF personnel while urging continued operational excellence under the 'Nation First' vision.

Photograph: Indian Army/ANI Photo

Photograph: Indian Army/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Seth interacts with officers during a three-day visit to the Northern Command. Photograph: Indian Army/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Choppers on the tarmac as General Seth arrives to review security preparedness in Poonch, July 9, 2026, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff