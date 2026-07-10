Army Chief Reviews LoC Security During J&K Visit

Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth completed his first visit to the Northern Command after taking office, reviewing security and operational preparedness across Jammu and Kashmir.
He inspected formations in Kashmir and Jammu, assessed counter-terror operations, LoC security, Amarnath Yatra arrangements and military innovation.
He praised troops for their professionalism and urged them to remain mission-ready while embracing new technologies.
Key Points
- Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth conducted his first Northern Command visit after assuming office.
- He reviewed LoC security, counter-terror operations and overall combat preparedness across Jammu and Kashmir.
- He praised Army and CAPF personnel while urging continued operational excellence under the 'Nation First' vision.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff