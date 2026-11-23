'Army units are asking for Chinese components by name. It is not that someone is giving them Chinese components and they don't know.'

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alan Kabeš/Pexels.com

The Indian Army is buying Chinese-made drone components despite a ban on such orders, Smit Shah, president, Drone Federation of India (DFI), told Business Standard on Sunday.

"Army units are asking for Chinese components by name," he said.

"It is not that someone is giving them Chinese components and they don't know."

The tenders, being small, are mostly used for training, assembly and sensitisation, Shah said. But he added that the issue was larger than the size of the orders.

Key Points The Indian Army is buying Chinese-made drone components despite a ban on such procurement, according to Drone Federation of India President Smit Shah.

The DFI has written to the Chief of Defence Staff and Defence Secretary seeking a blanket ban on Chinese-origin equipment and components in future procurement.

Army units accounted for 580 of the 689 drone-related tenders on the government e-marketplace over the past six years.

The army cancelled an order for 400 logistics drones in February last year after Chinese components were found in them.

According to the DFI, 80-90 per cent of flight controllers, 90-95 per cent of GNSS modules and 70-80 per cent of brushless motors used in Indian drones are imported, mostly from China.

The DFI on November 20 wrote to Chief of Defence Staff General N S Raja Subramani and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, seeking a blanket ban on Chinese-origin equipment and components in future procurement.

Army units accounted for 580 of the 689 drone-related tenders on the government e-marketplace (GeM) portal over the past six years, according to a recent DFI report.

"We are expecting officials to take this up and then take things in the right direction," Shah said.

Army Drone Tenders Surge

According to the DFI report, 355 such tenders were issued until November 19 this year, against 190 in 2025.

Shah said private drone makers could not supply the army Chinese components.

A government laboratory checks an entire drone, and one with Chinese parts is rejected.

Chinese Parts In Military Drones

"The concern is precautionary and based on practices and threats across the world," he said.

"But vulnerability, when detected, will be too late."

The problem of relying on Chinese components extends to the industry as well.

The government in 2023 banned the use of Chinese parts for military drones, and later these parts were discovered in drones sourced from the private sector.

The army cancelled the order of 400 logistics drones in February last year due to the presence of Chinese parts in them.

India's Drone Component Dependence

According to the DFI report, 80-90 per cent of flight controllers in Indian drones are imported while it is 90-95 per cent of GNSS modules and 70-80 per cent of brushless motors.

Most of these are made in China.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff