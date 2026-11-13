How Delhi Police Uncovered An Illegal Arms Network

Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an arms supply racket, arresting two key individuals and seizing a significant cache of firearms, ammunition, and cash, highlighting ongoing efforts to curb illegal weapon trafficking in the capital.

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Key Points Delhi Police on Friday busted an arms supply racket, arresting two men and recovering six firearms, 24 live cartridges, and Rs 11 lakh in cash.

The primary accused, Jogender alias Jock (40), was apprehended on November 12 in northwest Delhi's Begumpur while allegedly delivering weapons.

Johny alias Akshay (25) was identified as the source of the weapons and subsequently arrested, with three pistols and 10 live cartridges recovered from him.

Jogender was allegedly involved in an illegal betting network and supplied firearms to local gangs, facing death threats from rival groups.

Both arrested individuals have previous criminal records, including murder and Arms Act offences.

Delhi Police on Friday said it has busted an arms supply racket operating in the capital and arrested two men -- recovering six firearms, 24 live cartridges and Rs 11 lakh in cash.

Key Arrests In Arms Trafficking Case

Police have also impounded a Mahindra Thar allegedly used in arms trafficking.

The arrests were made following a tip-off about the movement of an alleged arms supplier on November 12.

A police team laid a trap and apprehended Jogender alias Jock (40) from northwest Delhi's Begumpur when he arrived in his Mahindra Thar to allegedly deliver weapons. Two pistols and a country-made firearm, 14 live cartridges and Rs 11 lakh in cash were recovered from his possession.

"During interrogation, police identified Johny alias Akshay (25), as the source of the weapons and subsequently arrested him. Three pistols and 10 live cartridges were recovered from his possession," an officer said.

According to police, Jogender was allegedly operating an illegal betting network in Mangolpuri, Sultanpuri and Nangloi. He was also suspected of supplying firearms to local gangs to expand his influence and strengthen his criminal network.

Police said he had received death threats from rival gangs, including one led by Rahul Pachpach, who was recently arrested by the Special Cell.

Jogender has previous involvement in multiple cases, including one for murder, while Johny has three past cases, including attempt to murder and Arms Act offences.