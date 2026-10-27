Meerut Police Busts Illegal Arms Network, Five Arrested

Meerut Police have successfully dismantled an illegal arms network, arresting five individuals and seizing a significant cache of country-made pistols and manufacturing equipment, highlighting ongoing efforts against illicit weapon trade.

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Key Points Meerut Police busted an illegal arms network, arresting five men on Monday.

Authorities seized six finished and 11 semi-finished country-made pistols during the operation.

The arrests followed a tip-off about a weapons deal, leading to a raid where suspects fired at police.

An arms factory was unearthed in Ashiyana Colony, Incholi area, yielding manufacturing tools.

Several arrested individuals, including Saroon, Santarpal, and Mehrajuddin, have prior criminal records.

Police here busted an illegal arms network, arresting five men and seizing six finished and 11 semi-finished country-made pistols, an officer said on Monday.

Operation Details And Arrests

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) BBGTS Murthy told reporters that police had received information about a weapons deal that was scheduled to take place near the Loo-Baksar turn.

A police team raided the spot, and as they tried to apprehend two suspects, they were fired at.

The police cordoned off the area and eventually arrested Salimuddin and Santarpal, aged 50 and 55. One country-made pistol, two live cartridges, and two spent shell casings were recovered from their possession.

Later, at their instance, teams from Bhavanpur and Incholi police stations, along with the rural SWAT team, raided a house in the Ashiyana Colony of the Incholi area, unearthing an arms factory and arresting Mehrajuddin, 50, Saroon, 55, and Rashid, 24, from the spot.

From the factory, they seized four finished and 11 semi-finished country-made pistols, two live cartridges, eight gun barrels, 50 firing pins, one grinder and one drill machine, and various manufacturing tools.

Saroon has three criminal cases against him, including one for murder, while Santarpal and Mehrajuddin also have criminal records, the police said.