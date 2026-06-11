Major Maoist Arms Dump Unearthed In Odisha's Kandhamal

Odisha's security forces have successfully unearthed a significant Maoist arms and ammunition dump in Kandhamal district, recovering a self-loading rifle, guns, and explosives, intensifying anti-insurgency efforts in the region.

Key Points Security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district uncovered a large Maoist arms and ammunition dump.

The operation was initiated following intelligence gathered from surrendered Maoists.

Items seized include a self-loading rifle, guns, 30 electric detonators, and a grenade.

Police confirm ongoing combing operations and area-dominating exercises across Kandhamal.

A similar Maoist dump was recently discovered along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.

Security forces seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from a Maoist dump in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said on Thursday.

While interrogating surrendered Maoists, police obtained information about the dump and launched a search operation on Wednesday in Gangapadar, Kodamaha, Pajimaha, Tengeri and Balimaha areas, SP Ramendra Prasad said.

Security Forces Intensify Anti-Maoist Operations

During the search operation, a self-loading rifle, guns, 30 electric detonators, and a grenade were among the items seized by the police, he said. "Our combing operation and area-dominating exercise are ongoing throughout Kandhamal district," the SP said.

On June 9, a similar Maoist dump was unearthed by security forces along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, and several arms and ammunition were seized.