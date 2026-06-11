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Home  » News » Major Maoist Arms Dump Unearthed In Odisha's Kandhamal

Major Maoist Arms Dump Unearthed In Odisha's Kandhamal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 11, 2026 14:28 IST

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Odisha's security forces have successfully unearthed a significant Maoist arms and ammunition dump in Kandhamal district, recovering a self-loading rifle, guns, and explosives, intensifying anti-insurgency efforts in the region.

Key Points

  • Security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district uncovered a large Maoist arms and ammunition dump.
  • The operation was initiated following intelligence gathered from surrendered Maoists.
  • Items seized include a self-loading rifle, guns, 30 electric detonators, and a grenade.
  • Police confirm ongoing combing operations and area-dominating exercises across Kandhamal.
  • A similar Maoist dump was recently discovered along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.

Security forces seized a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from a Maoist dump in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said on Thursday.

While interrogating surrendered Maoists, police obtained information about the dump and launched a search operation on Wednesday in Gangapadar, Kodamaha, Pajimaha, Tengeri and Balimaha areas, SP Ramendra Prasad said.

 

Security Forces Intensify Anti-Maoist Operations

During the search operation, a self-loading rifle, guns, 30 electric detonators, and a grenade were among the items seized by the police, he said. "Our combing operation and area-dominating exercise are ongoing throughout Kandhamal district," the SP said.

On June 9, a similar Maoist dump was unearthed by security forces along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border, and several arms and ammunition were seized.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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