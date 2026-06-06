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Armed Robbers Target Retired Colonel's Gurugram Home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 20:10 IST

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Armed criminals executed a daring early morning robbery at a retired colonel's Gurugram residence, making off with valuable jewellery and cash after threatening his family, prompting a swift police investigation.

Key Points

  • Armed criminals broke into a retired colonel's house in Gurugram, stealing jewellery worth lakhs and cash.
  • The robbers gained entry by cutting an iron grill and threatened the family, including the colonel's son, wife, and daughter.
  • Police have registered an FIR and formed a special team to investigate, scanning CCTV footage to identify the masked culprits.
  • The family reported that the robbers conversed in Bengali, providing a potential lead for investigators.

A group of armed criminals broke into the house of a retired colonel in a posh Sector 23 area early Saturday, threatened his son's family and fled with jewellery worth lakhs and cash, police said.

Details Of The Daring Robbery

According to a complaint filed by Vikas Jain, son of Colonel CL Jain, the assailants showed up at the rear of the house around 2.45 am and turned the CCTV cameras toward the wall. They then entered the first floor of the house by cutting the iron grill of the window. The robbers, all masked, entered Vikas Jain's room first and then the room where his wife and daughter were sleeping, according to the police.

 

"The robbers were armed with knives and carried cutters, large screwdrivers, and iron pipes. They took away my wife's earrings, rings, bangles, and other jewellery. They also ... took diamond rings, diamond sets, a gold mangalsutra, chains, and other valuable jewellery and some cash," Vikas Jain said in his complaint.

The robbers left the house around 3.15 am, the police said, citing the complaint. An FIR was filed at the Palam Vihar Police Station in connection with the robbery.

"We have registered a case of robbery against unknown miscreants and a special team has been formed to investigate the case. We are trying to identify the accused by scanning the CCTV footage of the surrounding area. The accused will be arrested soon," Inspector Devender Maan said.

The robbers also took three mobile phones from the house, which were later found lying in the rear balcony of the house. They all conversed in Bengali, Vikas Jain claimed, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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