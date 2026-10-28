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Anticipation Builds For Shukoor Murder Case Verdict

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 28, 2026 13:33 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The highly anticipated verdict in the 2012 Ariyil Shukoor murder case, involving prominent CPI(M) leaders P Jayarajan and T V Rajesh, is set to be delivered by a special CBI court on November 12, drawing significant political scrutiny.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A special CBI court in Kochi is expected to deliver its verdict on November 12 in the 2012 Ariyil Shukoor murder case.
  • CPI(M) leaders P Jayarajan and T V Rajesh are among those accused in the murder of Muslim Youth League activist Shukoor.
  • The CBI chargesheet alleges the killing was in retaliation for an attack on Jayarajan, then the CPI(M) Kannur district secretary.
  • The prosecution claims the conspiracy was hatched while the leaders were at a cooperative hospital.
  • The case has drawn significant political attention due to the involvement of senior CPI(M) leaders.

A special CBI court here is likely to deliver its verdict on November 12 in the 2012 Ariyil Shukoor murder case, in which CPI(M) leaders P Jayarajan and T V Rajesh are among the accused.

Key Details Of The Case

The case relates to the murder of Muslim Youth League activist Shukoor in Kannur in February 2012.

 

According to the CBI chargesheet, the killing was allegedly carried out in retaliation for an attack on Jayarajan, who was then the CPI(M) Kannur district secretary.

The prosecution has alleged that the conspiracy to murder Shukoor was hatched while the leaders were staying at a cooperative hospital.

The trial proceedings have been completed. However, several witnesses linked to the alleged conspiracy are reportedly abroad, and the CBI could not bring them before the court.

The case has attracted considerable political attention because of the involvement of senior CPI(M) leaders.

The verdict was earlier scheduled for November 9, but the court is now likely to pronounce it on November 12.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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