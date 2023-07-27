News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Are others incompetent? SC asked govt for seeking extension for Mishra

Are others incompetent? SC asked govt for seeking extension for Mishra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 27, 2023 19:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Thursday lambasted the Centre for seeking an extension in the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra till October 15, and asked if the entire department is 'full of incompetent people' except the incumbent chief.

Photograph: ANI Photo

"Are we not giving a picture that there is no other person and the entire department is full of incompetent people?" a bench headed by Justice B R Gavai told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

 

The top law officer argued before the bench, also comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol, that the continuity of the ED leadership is necessary in view of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) peer review whose rating matters.

Mehta said Mishra is 'not indispensable' but his presence is necessary for the entire peer review exercise.

Representing the ED, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju said, "Some neighbouring countries want India to fall into FATF's 'grey list' and therefore, the ED chief's continuity is necessary".

The Supreme Court later granted an extension of tenure to Mishra till September 15, but made it clear there will be no further extension.

The top court had on July 11 held as 'illegal' two successive one-year extensions granted to Mishra and said the Centre's orders were in the 'breach' of its mandamus in the 2021 verdict that the Indian Revenue Service officer should not be given further term.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Revealed! How You Are Treated After ED Arrests You
Revealed! How You Are Treated After ED Arrests You
'Wrong to allege ED is politically motivated'
'Wrong to allege ED is politically motivated'
Why Does ED Have So Much Power?
Why Does ED Have So Much Power?
Udupi video: BJP's Khushbu rejects communal angle
Udupi video: BJP's Khushbu rejects communal angle
Unacceptable! India sees red over stapled China visas
Unacceptable! India sees red over stapled China visas
PIX: The first major upset of FIFA Women's World Cup!
PIX: The first major upset of FIFA Women's World Cup!
More than 600 Meiteis leave Mizoram fearing attacks
More than 600 Meiteis leave Mizoram fearing attacks
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SC extends ED boss Mishra's tenure till September 15

SC extends ED boss Mishra's tenure till September 15

Govt moves SC for another extension to ED boss Mishra

Govt moves SC for another extension to ED boss Mishra

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances