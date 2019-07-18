Appreciate ICJ decision not to acquit Jadhav: Pak PM

July 18, 2019 11:09 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that he appreciated International Court of Justice's decision not to acquit former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, a day after the court ordered "review and reconsideration" of his conviction.

"Appreciate ICJ's decision not to acquit, release & return Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav to India. He is guilty of crimes against the people of Pakistan. Pakistan shall proceed further as per law," Khan wrote on Twitter.

The World Court had, on Wednesday, ordered Pakistan not to execute Kulbhushan Jadhav and had directed "effective review and reconsideration" of his conviction and death sentence by a military court.

Rejecting all objections raised by Pakistan, the court also ordered consular access to Jadhav "without further delay", agreeing with India's stand that Pakistan had violated the Vienna Convention by denying that.

The court also said Pakistan had not informed Jadhav about his rights and had deprived India of the right to communicate with and have access to him, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation.

"Truth and justice have prevailed. I am sure Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted yesterday on the ruling.