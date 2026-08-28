Appellate court cannot hike sentence on its own, rules Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has delivered a landmark ruling, clarifying that appellate courts cannot enhance a convict's sentence on their own initiative, a decision with significant implications for criminal justice and sentencing procedures in India.

IMAGE: The Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court ruled that appellate courts cannot enhance a convict's sentence on their own initiative.

Enhancement of a sentence requires an appeal from the State, victim, or complainant.

The ruling stemmed from a triple-murder case where a high court had increased a life sentence to imprisonment for the remainder of life.

The apex court clarified the distinction between 'life imprisonment' (with potential for remission) and 'imprisonment for the remainder of life' (no early release).

The high court's suo motu revisional jurisdiction was deemed wrongly exercised in this context.

The Supreme Court has said an appellate court cannot enhance the sentence of a convict on its own, in the absence of an appeal preferred by the State or the victim or the complainant.

The significant observation was made by the apex court in a sensational triple-murder case, in which a former vice chancellor of the Calicut University, his wife and their security guard were killed.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi set aside a Madras high court order that had enhanced the sentence of co-convict Gopi in the case from life imprisonment to a life term for the remainder of his life.

Understanding Life Imprisonment vs. Remainder of Life

Life term refers to a sentence for the rest of a convict's natural life but the duration can be reduced through remissions, whereas imprisonment for the "remainder of life" explicitly bars any early release or reduction of sentence.

In case of a life-term convict, this remission can only be done after a period of 14 years in jail, according to section 433A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)

The Triple-Murder Case Background

The prosecution's case was that one Ambarasu, who was working as a driver for former vice chancellor Malik Mohammed, was dismissed from service after he was caught in a fraudulent activity.

With a view to take revenge, Ambarasu and his associate, Gopi, broke into Mohammed's house after killing his watchman, Gnanaprakasam.

They killed Mohammed and escaped in his car with his wife, Katheeja Bibi.

The duo took Bibi to Ongoor village in Tamil Nadu's Viluppuram district and burnt her alive by pouring a mixture of petrol and diesel on her and setting her on fire. Police found her partially-burnt body on November 14, 2007.

The trial court had granted death penalty to Ambarasu and life sentence to Gopi.

The high court, however, enhanced Gopi's sentence from imprisonment for life to imprisonment for the remainder of his life.

Supreme Court's Rationale and Directive

The top court, in its judgment, said the high court had wrongly exercised its suo motu (on its own) revisional jurisdiction in enhancing Gopi's sentence when there was no appeal filed either by the State or the victim or the complainant for enhancement of sentence.

"It is settled that in the absence of an appeal preferred by the State or the victim or the complainant seeking enhancement of the sentence, the appellate court cannot enhance the sentence of the convict on its own so as to leave the convict in a position worse off than he was prior to the filing of the appeal," the bench said.

The apex court also said the high court had erred in directing sentences to run concurrently.

"We, therefore, direct that the sentences would run concurrently," the bench said.