Apologise or face action: Zuckerberg warned over PM video removal

An Indian Parliamentary standing committee has issued a stern demand for an apology from Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg over the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video from Facebook, while also pushing for action against Google India regarding financial fraud.

IMAGE: Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photograph: Mike Blake/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points Indian Parliamentary committee demands apology from Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg.

Demand follows temporary removal of PM Narendra Modi's video from Facebook.

Committee warns of withdrawing Zuckerberg's protection and immunity if no apology within three days.

Panel also seeks government action against Google India head over fraud app losses.

Hyderabad Cyber Police action against Google India head cited in connection with Rs 48 lakh investor losses.

A Parliamentary standing committee on Wednesday demanded an apology from Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech being removed from Facebook.

In a letter to the secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, a director of the Lok Sabha secretariat said protection and immunity for Zuckerberg may be withdrawn if there is no apology in three days.

Parliamentary Committee's Concerns Over Content Moderation

'The removal of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's video addressing students and Gen Z regarding examination controversies and strict actions against paper leaks from Facebook for 5-6 hours viewed very seriously by the Committee,' said the letter signed by A Jyothirmayi.

The panel has also sought government of India action against Google India head over investors losing more than Rs 48 lakh through fraud apps.

'The Committee while discussing Hyderabad Cyber Police Action against the Google India Head as a co-accused along with the Cyber fraudsters after the complainants alleged that they lost more than Rs.48 lakhs by investing through fraud Apps, the Committee desired that similar action be taken against the Google India by the Government of India,' the letter stated.