Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has strongly criticised the Congress and Rahul Gandhi's "compromised PM" comment regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reigniting a political debate over historical issues and India's global standing.

IMAGE: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Lead of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi engaged in a war of words over Women's Reservation Bill. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's "compromised PM" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Rijiju asked the Congress to answer four questions, including about the 1962 India-China war and why India was kept a "poor nation".

He alleged that the Congress had abandoned the armed forces and people of Arunachal Pradesh during the 1962 India-China war.

Rahul Gandhi's initial remark questioned why India's Prime Minister was not at a trilateral meeting involving US, Chinese, and Russian presidents at the APEC summit in China on Thursday.

The BJP mocked Gandhi's remarks by sharing an AI-generated image of him serving drinks to the US president.

Slamming the Congress over Rahul Gandhi's "compromised PM" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday asked the opposition party to answer four questions, including whether it would apologise for the "1962 humiliation" and why it kept India a "poor nation".

Rijiju's Four Questions To Congress

In a post on X, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju said, "Congress must answer 4 questions: My village was occupied by China in 1962. Will Congress apologise for the 1962 humiliation? 2. Congress kept India a poor nation. Why? 3. Why was India called the land of snake charmers? 4. Why was India's economy insulted as the Hindu rate of growth?"

In another post on X, Rijiju said the country would never forget the humiliation of 1962, alleging that the Congress had abandoned the armed forces and people of Arunachal Pradesh during the 1962 India-China war.

"We'll never forget 1962 humiliation. Congress left the armed forces and people of Arunachal Pradesh to fend for themselves in 1962. This is a big lesson for us. Congress kept our people poor and the state underdeveloped. Time has changed now under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's Initial Remark And BJP's Response

Rijiju's remarks came after Gandhi took a swipe at Modi over a trilateral meeting involving US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China on Thursday.

"If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table," Gandhi had said in a post on X, sharing a photograph of the three leaders at the meeting.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Rijiju also said Gandhi should not make statements against India, whether at home or abroad.

The Congress leader's remarks triggered a war of words between the BJP and the opposition party, with several BJP leaders accusing Gandhi of being "clueless" about global geopolitics.

The ruling party mocked Gandhi's remarks by sharing an AI-generated image showing the Congress leader serving drinks to the US president at the trilateral meeting in China.

Sharing the image on X, Bharatiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia took a dig at Gandhi with the caption, "Kuch aise (Something like this)", accompanied by laughing and fire emojis.