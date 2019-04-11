Apollo chief's daughter can't find name in poll list

April 11, 2019 12:53 IST

Shobhana Kamineni is angry. The executive vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, and a former president of the Confederation of Indian Industry, is unhappy after discovering her name deleted from the voters’ list in Telangana.

-- INDIA VOTES

In a video posted by @churumuri, Apollo hospital's Shobana Kamineni said she felt cheated after she was told at a polling booth in Hyderabad that her vote had been deleted. "This is the worst day for me as an Indian citizen."

Kamineni said she had returned from a trip abroad to cast her vote. "I came back because I wanted to exercise my franchise. I came to the booth and I was told that my vote is deleted," said the daughter of Apollo hospitals chairman Prathap C Reddy and the sister-in-law of a Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha polls from Chevella.

Kamineni said she had voted at the same booth in December, for the Telangana state election.

"Am I not counted in this country? Is my vote not important? This is a crime against me as a citizen and I will not tolerate it," she said.

Voting is being held in a single round for the 17 Lok Sabha seats of Telangana, including Hyderabad.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also alleged mass deletion of votes. "Reports coming from all across India that votes have been deleted on an unprecedented scale," tweeted Kejriwal quoting a tweet of Kiran Majumdar Shaw who complained of her mother's name missing from the voters' list.