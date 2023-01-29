News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Anyone born in India, eating Indian food is Hindu: Kerala Guv

Anyone born in India, eating Indian food is Hindu: Kerala Guv

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 29, 2023 11:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has said that the word 'Hindu' is a geographical term and that those who are born in India, eat and drink in the country should be called 'Hindu'.

IMAGE: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Kerala Governor made the remark while inaugurating the 'Hindu conclave' organised by Malayalee Hindus settled in North America, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

"Sir Syed Ahmed Khan once said that I do not think Hindu is a religious term, it is a geographical term. Anyone who is born in India eats food grown in India or drinks water from Indian rivers deserves to be called a Hindu," he said.

 

"You must call me a Hindu... It was perfectly fine to use terminologies like Hindu, Muslim and Sikh during the colonial era because the Britishers had made the communities as the basis for deciding even the ordinary rights of citizens," he said.

Kerala governor earlier slammed the BBC documentary, and said that those who wanted to see India in a hundred pieces are upset, so they indulge in such negative propaganda.

"Those who predicted darkness for India, those who said that India will be divided into hundreds of pieces, they feel upset and that is why you see all these conspiracies where this kind of negative propaganda is run.

"They are making such documentaries and indulging in different propaganda. Why don't they make a documentary of the time when the British came to India," he said.

He said that India was not a poor country.

"That is why people from outside came to India because of its fabulous wealth. But by 1947, we almost became the icon of poverty in South Asia. But Now everything has changed," he said.

"Today multinational companies are being headed by people of Indian origin and the world is realising the potential of India. The world knows from our history that if we are powerful, then nobody can threaten us. We have never used these powers to dominate over others rather we believe in the potential divinity of man and woman," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
'The idea of Hinduism is at stake'
'The idea of Hinduism is at stake'
Is It Time To Become A Hindu Rashtra?
Is It Time To Become A Hindu Rashtra?
'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'
'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'
Like Virat's Sun-Kissed Selfie?
Like Virat's Sun-Kissed Selfie?
Anti-India graffiti on heritage Hindu temple in Canada
Anti-India graffiti on heritage Hindu temple in Canada
Priyanka Reveals Malti Marie's Face
Priyanka Reveals Malti Marie's Face
Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Style Boss
Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Style Boss
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'We are the protectors of Hindus'

'We are the protectors of Hindus'

Why Do We Need A Hindu Rashtra?

Why Do We Need A Hindu Rashtra?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances