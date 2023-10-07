News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Any law becomes 'out of date' after 50 yrs: Shah on need to replace IPC

Any law becomes 'out of date' after 50 yrs: Shah on need to replace IPC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 07, 2023 20:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday justified the need to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act saying any law becomes 'out of date' after 50 years.

IMAGE: Home Minister Amit Shah. Photograph: ANI Photo

"There has been no change in the IPC, CrPC or the Evidence Act since 1860. Any law becomes 'out of date' after 50 years. The scale of crime has changed, and so has the method of committing them but there has been no change in the method of dealing with them," Shah said.

Addressing the 49th All India Police Science Congress, he said this has had a crippling effect on the country's criminal justice system.

 

Speaking of the three new legislations -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (to replace IPC), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (to replace CrPC) and Bharatiya Sakshya (to replace the Evidence Act) -- under consideration of a parliamentary panel, he said they will replace the three old codes once passed by the Parliament.

It will expedite disposal of cases as they won't get inordinately delayed, Shah added.

He said numerous reforms right from the home ministry to the last police station have been conceived for "Amrit Kaal" and it is the time to implement them on the ground.

The All India Police Science Congress covers six subjects, including policing in the 5G era, narcotics, challenges of social media, community policing, internal security, coordination between police and the Central Armed Police Forces, Shah said.

The scope of the subjects taken up completely cover the country's internal security, law and order, and border security, the Union home minister said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Absconding terrorists like Dawood can be tried: Shah
Absconding terrorists like Dawood can be tried: Shah
New bills discussed for 4 years, Shah sat in 158 meets
New bills discussed for 4 years, Shah sat in 158 meets
Raise jail term in sedition cases to 7 yrs: Law panel
Raise jail term in sedition cases to 7 yrs: Law panel
ICC WC PIX: SA bowlers put break on SL scoring
ICC WC PIX: SA bowlers put break on SL scoring
GST Council cedes right to levy tax on raw alcohol
GST Council cedes right to levy tax on raw alcohol
Asiad: What captain Ruturaj said after winning gold...
Asiad: What captain Ruturaj said after winning gold...
WC: Mehidy relishes batting promotion in B'desh win
WC: Mehidy relishes batting promotion in B'desh win
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

New bills propose death for mob lynching, minor's rape

New bills propose death for mob lynching, minor's rape

Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in LS

Govt introduces bills to replace IPC, CrPC in LS

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances