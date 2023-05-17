News
Rediff.com  » News » Anurag Thakur tells info officers to take govt's work to poor

Anurag Thakur tells info officers to take govt's work to poor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 17, 2023 19:58 IST
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the government on Wednesday held a day-long brainstorming session on improving its public outreach, particularly to those who do not have access to television and newspapers.

IMAGE: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur at a Chintan Shivir of communication officers of the government, in New Delhi, May 17, 2023. Photograph: Courtesy Ministry of IB/Twitter

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, addressing over 100 communication officers of the government, stressed on the importance of reaching out to all sections of the society, particularly the underprivileged.

 

He said a large part of India lives in a media shadow, bereft of facilities of television and newspapers, and it was the responsibility of the Indian Information Service officers to reach out to that section of society.

He said the IIS is a vital part of the government and the Chintan Shivir provided the officials a unique opportunity to collaborate, self-introspect and timely course correct the work in the ministry.

Thakur also noted that the media landscape and the way people consume information was changing fast, and there was a need to adapt methods of information dissemination to meet the needs of the 21st century.

He asked the officers to work towards higher effectiveness through better utilisation of resources, coordination of efforts, sharing of information and working as a single team.

The minister said the clear priority for the target of communication for the government was oriented towards welfare of the underprivileged and the mantra of Antyodaya (reaching out to the last person) should guide the activities of the officers.

The officials held deliberations across five sessions, including participatory communication with citizens -- Jan Bhagidari; adoption of emerging technologies in public communications to maximise reach; institutionalisation of quick response mechanisms to address misinformation; targeted outreach through regional communication; and strengthening public service broadcasting.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
