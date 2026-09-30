Antilia bomb scare: HC stays bail granted to Sachin Waze

The Bombay high court has issued an ad interim stay on the bail granted to dismissed cop Sachin Waze in the high-profile 2021 Antilia bomb scare case, following an appeal by the National Investigation Agency.

Key Points The Bombay high court granted an ad-interim stay on Sachin Waze's bail in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) appealed the special court's bail order, arguing it was erroneous.

Waze, a dismissed cop, remains in custody as bail formalities are incomplete and the stay is in effect.

The case involves an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and the death of Mansukh Hiran.

Waze was arrested in March 2021 and is also an accused in a separate corruption case where he has already secured bail.

The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted an ad-interim stay on a special court order giving bail to dismissed cop Sachin Waze in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare case.

NIA Challenged Bail Order

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale posted for October 7 the appeal filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging the special court order and issued notice to Waze.

"We are granting an ad-interim stay on the September 29 order passed by the special court. The state authorities shall immediately convey our order to the concerned jail authorities," the court said.

The high court passed the order after briefly hearing Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NIA, who said the special court had erred in granting Waze bail.

Waze is yet to be released from jail as the formalities are not yet completed.

Earlier in the day, a bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Ashish Chavan recused from hearing the plea, following which the NIA moved the other bench.

On February 25, 2021, an SUV with explosives inside was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai.

Businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV before it was allegedly stolen, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021.

Waze was arrested by the NIA on March 13, 2021.

He was subsequently made an accused in a corruption case being probed by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

Waze has already been granted bail in the corruption case.