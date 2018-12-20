rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar seeks time till Jan 31 to surrender

Anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar seeks time till Jan 31 to surrender

December 20, 2018 15:19 IST

IMAGE: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar appears at the Patiala House Court in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar on Thursday approached the Delhi high court seeking time till January 31 to surrender in connection with a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in which he was recently sentenced to life imprisonment.

Kumar, who was directed by the high court on Monday to surrender before authorities by December 31, sought more time saying he has to settle family affairs.

 

Advocate Anil Sharma, representing Kumar, said they need some more time to file appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the high court's verdict and Kumar has to settle his family matters relating to his children and property.

The plea is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.

The case relates to killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area in Palam Colony in South West Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II during that period.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Sajjan Kumar, PTI Photo, Congress, Raj Nagar, Patiala House Court
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use