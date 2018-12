Anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar seeks time till Jan 31 to surrender

December 20, 2018 15:19 IST

IMAGE: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar appears at the Patiala House Court in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar on Thursday approached the Delhi high court seeking time till January 31 to surrender in connection with a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in which he was recently sentenced to life imprisonment.

Kumar, who was directed by the high court on Monday to surrender before authorities by December 31, sought more time saying he has to settle family affairs.

Advocate Anil Sharma, representing Kumar, said they need some more time to file appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the high court's verdict and Kumar has to settle his family matters relating to his children and property.

The plea is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.

The case relates to killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar part-I area in Palam Colony in South West Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down of a Gurudwara in Raj Nagar part II during that period.