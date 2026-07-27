Anti-Paper Leak Bill: Political Battleground In Parliament

Monday's proceedings demonstrated that the legislative debate has become inseparable from the broader political crisis surrounding the NEET controversy.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha proceedings underway on July 27, 2026. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points The government introduced the Public Examinations Amendment Bill, 2026, proposing stricter punishments, faster investigations and special courts to tackle paper leaks.

Opposition protests over the NEET-UG 2026 controversy and alleged police action prevented debate and passage of the legislation in Lok Sabha.

The Bill raises prison terms and fines substantially while mandating time-bound investigations and speedy trials through Special Fast Track Courts.

The government projects the amendments as restoring examination credibility, while the Opposition insists accountability must precede legislative reform.

The introduction of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, July 27, 2026, marked the government's most ambitious legislative response yet to India's worst examination integrity crisis in recent memory.

Yet, even as the Centre sought to project resolve through a tougher anti-paper leak regime featuring harsher prison terms, multi-crore fines, time-bound investigations and Special Fast Track Courts, the political narrative inside Parliament remained firmly under the Opposition's control.

The Treasury benches succeeded in formally introducing the legislation amid uproar, but failed to commence the crucial debate on its consideration and passage, as relentless Opposition protests over the NEET-UG 2026 controversy, the alleged police crackdown on protesting students repeatedly stalled House proceedings.

Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh introduced the Bill amid sustained sloganeering from Opposition members, who insisted that Parliament could not proceed with fresh legislation on examination reforms without first holding the government accountable for what they described as administrative failure, police excesses and the erosion of public confidence in the country's examination system.

The legislative push comes against the backdrop of unprecedented political upheaval triggered by the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination after the alleged leak of its question paper.

Affecting nearly 2.2 million aspirants, the cancellation unleashed nationwide student protests that rapidly evolved into one of the biggest youth-led agitations in recent years.

Student groups demanded accountability not only for repeated examination leaks but also for broader concerns surrounding recruitment examinations, university assessments and alleged systemic failures in public examinations.

As demonstrations spread across several states, thousands of students converged on Delhi under the banner of the Chalo Sansad movement, seeking direct intervention from Parliament.

What transformed the agitation into a major political confrontation, however, was the police action against demonstrators at Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas on Monday, July 20, 2026.

Opposition parties accused the government of resorting to lathi charges, detentions, restrictions on movement and excessive force against peaceful protesters.

Those allegations became the focal point of parliamentary politics, shifting the debate from examination reform alone to questions of democratic rights, accountability and the government's response to dissent.

The political pressure intensified further with Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister after weeks of sustained Opposition demands.

The resignation represented one of the most significant political consequences of the NEET crisis, but it did little to satisfy Opposition parties.

Instead, they argued that replacing the minister addressed only individual responsibility while leaving unanswered larger questions regarding institutional accountability, the functioning of investigative agencies and the alleged use of force against students demanding justice.

IMAGE: Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party national President Akhilesh Yadav with Opposition MPs protest at Makar Dwar, Parliament House, July 27, 2026. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Since the beginning of the monsoon session, the Opposition has consistently maintained that before Parliament legislates stronger penalties for future offences, the government must explain how such a massive breach of examination integrity occurred under its watch, why millions of students were forced into uncertainty, what accountability had been fixed within the administration and why peaceful demonstrators allegedly faced police action instead of dialogue.

These issues again dominated proceedings on Monday. Although the government managed to introduce the amendment Bill, the Opposition effectively prevented the House from moving to the next legislative stage -- the debate on consideration and passage.

Members repeatedly raised slogans, sought discussions on the student protests and demanded answers regarding police action and the government's handling of the crisis.

The repeated disruptions ensured that substantive discussion on the proposed amendments could not begin during the day's sitting.

The developments reflected a significant parliamentary victory for the Opposition. While governments ordinarily command sufficient numbers to introduce legislation, moving a Bill through consideration and passage requires the House to function.

By refusing to allow normal proceedings until the government addresses their political demands, Opposition parties succeeded in ensuring that the Centre's flagship legislative response to the paper leak crisis remained incomplete for the day.

Stronger Penalties For Paper Leaks

The government's legislative strategy nevertheless reflects an acknowledgement that the existing legal framework has proved insufficient to deter organised examination fraud.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 was enacted to curb unfair practices in public examinations, but the scale of the NEET-UG controversy prompted calls for much stronger enforcement mechanisms.

The amendment Bill substantially enhances criminal penalties across the Act. The minimum imprisonment for offences under Section 10(1) would increase from three years to five years, while the maximum sentence would double from five years to ten years.

The maximum fine would rise from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

Organised examination fraud would attract fines of up to Rs 5 crore alongside enhanced prison terms, while offences under Section 11 would carry imprisonment of up to seven years and fines reaching Rs 10 crore, reflecting the government's intention to target organised criminal networks involved in paper leaks.

IMAGE: Protesters salute at Jantar Mantar after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, July 25, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Beyond enhanced punishment, the legislation seeks to address criticism that investigations and prosecutions in examination fraud cases often move too slowly to inspire confidence.

New Sections 12A and 12B introduce mandatory timelines for investigations, requiring police, central agencies or Special Task Forces constituted by the Centre to complete investigations within two months.

The Bill also proposes a nationwide network of Special Fast Track Courts designated by state governments and Union Territory administrations in consultation with their respective high courts.

These courts would conduct day-to-day hearings, limit adjournments and complete trials within three months of filing of chargesheets.

Pending cases would automatically transfer to these courts, while appeals would lie directly before division benches of high courts and, as far as possible, be disposed of within three months.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons accompanying the legislation, 'The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024... aims at effectively deterring persons, organised groups and institutions from indulging in unfair means thereby committing offences, adversely impacting the sanctity of public examinations.'

It further states that the objective is 'to bring greater transparency, fairness and credibility and inspire confidence in the public examinations system.'

Government Defends Tougher Exam Laws

The government argues that these amendments are essential because 'in recent years, there have been some incidents of question paper leakages and malpractices in examinations conducted by public examination authorities, which tend to affect the transparency and fairness of the public examinations system.'

Accordingly, it says the amendments seek 'to further strengthen the fairness, to enhance the credibility of the public examinations system and to facilitate speedy trial and ensure time bound investigations.'

Yet Monday's proceedings demonstrated that the legislative debate has become inseparable from the broader political crisis surrounding the NEET controversy.

For the government, the amendment Bill represents an effort to demonstrate decisive action and restore confidence through stronger laws.

For the Opposition, however, the priority remains political accountability -- arguing that no amount of legislative tightening can substitute for answers on why the examination system failed, why millions of students suffered, why police allegedly acted against protesters and whether responsibility extends beyond the resignation of a single minister.

The result was a Parliament where legislative progress and political accountability collided.

The government succeeded in placing its proposed reforms before the House, but the Opposition ensured that consideration and passage of the legislation could not proceed on Monday.

With the monsoon session expected to continue witnessing fierce confrontations over the examination crisis, the amendment Bill is likely to remain both a legislative instrument and a political battleground, symbolising the competing narratives of reform versus accountability that continue to dominate national politics.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff