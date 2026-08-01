Anti-paper leak bill gets President's assent, becomes law

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, has received presidential assent, paving the way for fast-track courts and significantly enhanced penalties to curb exam paper leaks and ensure integrity in public examinations.

IMAGE: According to new law, individuals involved in paper leaks face 5-10 years jail and fines up to Rs 50 lakh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points President Droupadi Murmu has assented to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

The new law establishes fast-track courts for speedy trials in paper leak cases.

Organised exam crimes will incur a minimum 7-year sentence and fines up to Rs 10 crore.

Investigations into paper leak cases must now be completed within two months.

A bill that proposes to set up fast-track courts in every state for speedy trials of accused and enhance punishment in public examination question paper leak cases has received the assent of the president.

New Law Targets Exam Malpractices

In a gazette notification issued on Friday, the law ministry said President Droupadi Murmu has given assent to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 after it was cleared by both Houses of Parliament earlier this week.

Now, investigations into paper leak cases are to be completed within two months.

According to the legislation, individuals involved in paper leaks or unfair means in exams will get jail terms for a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 10 years, and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.

For organised crimes, the amended law proposes a minimum sentence of seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore.