Anti-Israel protests in Kashmir against Nasrallah's killing

Anti-Israel protests in Kashmir against Nasrallah's killing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 29, 2024 23:28 IST
Anti-Israel protests continued for the second day on Sunday in several areas of Kashmir against the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

IMAGE: People stage protest against the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, September 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

A large number of men, women and children -- carrying black flags -- poured out on roads in Magam in Budgam and Zadibal in the city to protest against the killing, officials said.

 

They said the protestors were chanting anti-Israel and anti-US slogans, denouncing Nasrallah's killing in Israeli airstrikes on Saturday.

The protests were by and large peaceful even as a large posse of police personnel maintained vigil to ensure that the demonstrations did not turn violent, the officials said.

Several leaders have condemned the killing even as Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Aga Ruhullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti suspended their election campaigns.

"Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance," Mufti posted on X.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari also condemned the killings in Lebanon.

"Israel's ongoing airstrikes on Lebanon are causing heavy casualties and massive destruction. Innocent civilians are suffering the most from this violence.

"The lack of any effective response from the international community is alarming, and the silence of world leaders worsens the situation. I stand in solidarity with the victims and pay tribute to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other martyrs killed in these aggressive airstrikes," Bukhari posted on X.

Protests were held in several parts of Srinagar on Saturday as well. Long traffic jams were reported from several parts of the city, including the Khanyar-Hazratbal axis, where most of the protests took place.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
