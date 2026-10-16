'Anti-Hindu rhetoric is at an alarming level in America'

Top US lawmakers and civil society leaders have vehemently condemned an attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois, sparking urgent calls to combat escalating anti-Indian and anti-Hindu prejudice across America.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Key Points Alexandros Paporakis, 19, was arrested on October 11 for attempting a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, which failed when his rifle jammed.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and his family were at the temple when the attack was attempted last Sunday, highlighting the personal impact of such threats.

Numerous US lawmakers, including Brad Sherman, Chuck Schumer, and Ami Bera, have strongly condemned the plot, calling for action against anti-Indian and anti-Hindu prejudice.

Palatine Police Department Chief William Nord stated on Thursday that Paporakis had been planning the attack alone for some time, specifically targeting a large Hindu temple.

Organisations like South Asians for America (SAFA) have urged the US Department of Justice and the FBI to review the case for federal hate crime and domestic terrorism charges, citing a long record of hate against South Asian Americans.

Top US lawmakers, leaders and civil society members have strongly condemned the plot to attack a Hindu temple in Illinois, calling for efforts to combat growing anti-Indian and anti-Hindu prejudice in America.

Details Of The Attempted Attack

Alexandros Paporakis (19) from Palatine was arrested on October 11 for attempting to carry out a mass shooting at the temple in the Aurora area.

Officials said the attack failed as his rifle jammed outside the temple, forcing him to drive back home.

He appeared in court on October 14 and was charged with one count of making a terrorist threat and one count of unlawful possession of weapons.

US lawmakers said bigotry had no place in the United States.

Indian-American Congressman from Illinois, Raja Krishnamoorthi, said he and his family were at the temple when the 19-year-old man's planned attack failed.

'I am horrified that a white supremacist attempted to carry out a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans at the Hindu temple in Aurora where my family worships. My family and I were there when the attack was attempted last Sunday,' Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

The Democrat congressman further said it showed how dangerous anti-Indian hatred and white supremacy have become, adding that 'we cannot wait until innocent people are killed to take these threats seriously'.

Lawmakers Condemn Hate Crime

Congressman Brad Sherman pressed the need to combat anti-Indian prejudice.

'I am outraged by the anti-Indian and anti-Hindu hate that is rising across the country and impacting so many, including my friend and colleague @CongressmanRaja. This attempt to slaughter families while they pray is the epitome of evil,' he said on X.

'We must combat anti-Indian and anti-Hindu prejudice wherever it occurs and continue strengthening the security of minority houses of worship,' he added.

New York's Senator and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he was 'incredibly alarmed' about the attempt by a 'white supremacist' to commit an act of mass violence at a Hindu temple in Aurora.

"Anti-Indian and anti-Hindu rhetoric is at an alarming level in America, and now we are seeing that hatred turn into violence. Bigotry against any community has no place in America, and I remain committed to ensuring that everyone, regardless of their race or religion, can live and practice their faith openly in our country," Schumer said.

US Representative Ami Bera said he was 'horrified' to learn that Krishnamoorthi and his family were worshipping when a white supremacist attempted a mass shooting targeting Indian Americans.

"This incident is a stark reminder of the threats facing Hindu communities and other communities targeted by religious and racial hatred. Every American has the right to worship in peace. Congress must do more to combat hate-fueled violence and protect our communities from these threats," Bera said.

US Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, representing Washington's 1st Congressional District, expressed support to Krishnamoorthi, his family, and Indian American and Hindu communities across the country.

"No one should have to live in fear of violence for how they worship. Grateful for the swift actions of law enforcement that handled this threat. As a nation, we must vehemently condemn violence & hatred in all forms," she said.

Calls For Action Against Prejudice

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar said he was 'heartbroken' to hear that Krishnamoorthi and his family were targeted by an attempted mass shooting while worshipping.

"Congress must fight the horrifying rise in anti-Hindu attacks: everyone should be able to practice their faith without fear," Thanedar said.

Congressman Nick LaLota described the alleged plot to 'massacre' Hindu Americans as 'pure evil'.

He said no American should ever fear for their life because of their faith, race, or ancestry.

"Anti-Hindu hatred has no place in America, and those who threaten innocent lives must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," he said, adding that religious liberty is a cornerstone of America and defending it is among the government's most solemn responsibilities.

"I stand with the Hindu-American community, both on Long Island and across our nation. I commend those who reported these threats and the Law Enforcement officers who acted to protect innocent lives."

Rep Josh Gottheimer said hate and violence 'have no place in America, and no one should have to worry about their safety while worshipping'.

Echoing similar sentiments, Democratic Whip and Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee Senator Dick Durbin said, "This incident is a reminder that we must remain vigilant against prejudice and bigotry."

Consul General of Israel in Chicago Elad Strohmayer unequivocally condemned the plot targeting the Hindu temple in Aurora.

"To the Hindu community in Illinois: we stand firmly with you. Your safety and your freedom to worship matter to us. No one should fear for their life in a place of worship. Grateful to law enforcement for thwarting this attack. Hatred against one community threatens us all, and we must stand together against it," he said.

Investigation And Community Response

At a press conference on Thursday, Palatine Police Department Chief William Nord said Paporakis had been planning the attack alone.

"He did reveal some details in the manifesto that he's been planning this for some time. We are still trying to determine why the October 11th date was significant for him. We're still working on that," Nord said.

"Based on the information that was given to us, and based on the communications, what our investigation revealed was specifically that he was looking for a large Hindu temple. That was it," he said.

Congresswoman Deborah Ross said she was horrified to learn about the attempted mass shooting at the Hindu temple over the weekend, and is grateful that Krishnamoorthi and his family are safe.

"The threats of white supremacy and anti-Indian hate must be taken seriously and unequivocally condemned. My heart goes out to our Hindu and Indian communities in North Carolina and beyond in the wake of this frightening attack," she said.

South Asians for America (SAFA) condemned the alleged plot to carry out the mass shooting at the Hindu temple.

It said the threat surfaced during Navaratri celebrations and two weeks after vandals struck the Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in Richmond Heights, Ohio.

"These incidents join a long record of hate directed at South Asian Americans and our houses of worship, including the 2012 massacre at the Sikh gurdwara in Oak Creek, Wisconsin," the organisation said.

SAFA urged the US Department of Justice and the FBI to review this case for federal hate crime and domestic terrorism charges.

"No family should fear for their lives while they pray," said Neha Dewan, National Co-Director of South Asians for America.

"White supremacist violence targets our communities because of who we are and how we worship," said Harini Krishnan, National Co-Director of South Asians for America.