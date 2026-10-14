Anti-drug activist murder: Medical shop owner arrested

The alleged killer of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Punjab's Mansa district has been apprehended from Rajasthan, sparking further political debate on law and order.

IMAGE: Medical store owner, Ashwani Kumar, accused of murdering anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points Jhota was shot dead in broad daylight on Tuesday after confronting Kumar for allegedly selling drugs, an incident captured during a live Facebook session.

The murder sparked tension in Mansa, leading to vandalism of the medical shop and protests by Jhota's family, who refused to cremate his body in protest.

Political leaders condemned the incident, criticising the ruling AAP government over alleged law and order breakdown and raising concerns about activist safety.

Police had previously arrested an associate who helped the store owner escape after the murder.

The medical store owner who allegedly shot dead an anti-drug activist in Punjab's Mansa district has been nabbed from Rajasthan, sources said on Wednesday.

Accused Ashwani Kumar has been taken into custody from Salasar, they further said.

Activist's Murder And Aftermath

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was murdered in broad daylight on Tuesday after confronting the accused, who was running a medical shop, for allegedly selling drugs to an elderly man.

The incident was captured on camera during a live Facebook session hosted by Jhota.

After murdering Jhota, Kumar fled, and police launched a manhunt to nab him.

Jhota is known for raising his voice against drug abuse and the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops.

The shooting incident left Mansa town simmering with tension as the activist's supporters vandalised the medical shop, and Jhota's family refused to cremate his body in protest.

On Tuesday, police arrested an associate who helped the store owner escape.

The murder drew widespread condemnation from political leaders, who criticised the ruling AAP government, alleging a law and order breakdown.

Opposition parties mounted an attack on the Bhagwant Mann government over the murder of the anti-drug activist, alleging "jungle raj".

They also claimed that Jhota's killing raised serious questions about the safety of those who raise their voice against the drug menace.