Opposition Slams AAP Govt Over Mansa Murder

The brutal murder of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota in Mansa has ignited a fierce political backlash in Punjab, with opposition parties accusing the AAP government of failing to maintain law and order and protect citizens fighting the pervasive drug menace.

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Key Points Anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab, on Tuesday.

Opposition parties, including BJP, Congress, and SAD, have condemned the killing, alleging "jungle raj" and deteriorating law and order under the AAP government.

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon has demanded a CBI probe into Jhota's murder and urged the Governor's intervention.

The incident has sparked concerns about the safety of anti-drug activists and whistleblowers in the state.

Police are searching for medical store owner Ashwani Kumar, who allegedly shot Jhota after being questioned about illegal drug sales.

Opposition parties in Punjab on Tuesday mounted an attack on the AAP government over the murder of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota in Mansa, alleging "jungle raj" and the incident exposed the "deteriorating" law and order situation.

They also claimed that Jhota's killing raised serious questions about the safety of those who raise their voice against the drug menace.

The BJP, Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded accountability from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, with Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon demanding a CBI probe into the killing.

Some other opposition parties called for Mann's resignation over the government's alleged failure to check drug trafficking and protect citizens.

The Mansa Murder Incident

Jhota, known for raising his voice against drug abuse and the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, was shot dead in broad daylight in a busy market in Punjab's Mansa district.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the medical store owner identified as Ashwani Kumar, who opened fire on the activist and his companions as the public watched in horror, allegedly enraged over being questioned for the sale of addictive drugs to an elderly man.

Calls For CBI Probe And Accountability

Dhillon demanded that the murder case of Jhota be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure an impartial investigation.

In this regard, he wrote to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, urging him to intervene immediately.

Dhillon said Jhota was not an ordinary citizen but had been fighting against drug trafficking and the illegal sale of narcotics for a long time.

He had been raising his voice, without fear for his own life, to protect Punjab's younger generation from the scourge of drugs. The murder of such an individual raises serious questions about the law and order situation in the state, said Dhillon.

Opposition Condemnation And Concerns

Ludhiana MP and former Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticised the Mann government over Jhota's murder, noting that this incident exposed the "complete failure" of law and order in the state.

Expressing serious concern over the killing, Warring said Jhota stood up against Punjab's drug menace but was shot dead in public, raising serious questions about the safety of those working against the drug trade and the state government's ability to maintain law and order.

BJP MP Tarun Chugh too condemned the killing of the anti-drug activist and said the incident raises serious questions about the state's law and order situation and the Mann government's failure to protect those fighting against the drug menace.

Referring to the recent cases of Mohanjit Singh, who had alleged custodial torture, and Gulzar Singh, who committed suicide in Sangrur, he said questions had already been raised about the treatment of individuals who had spoken out against wrongdoing.

Jhota's killing has further heightened concerns about the safety of anti-drug activists and whistleblowers in the state, Chugh said.

Demands For Government Action

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia lashed out at the Mann government, alleging that law and order has "collapsed" across the state, with chaos prevailing everywhere and gunshots being heard in different places.

Majithia claimed that Punjab's situation had deteriorated to such an extent that Punjabis across the world were concerned about the state's decline.

He said anyone who opposed drugs was either assaulted or killed.

Majithia said although he was generally opposed to Governor's rule, he appealed to Kataria to dissolve the state government and impose President's rule as soon as possible to restore peace and stability.

Former chief minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi said the brutal killing of Jhota exposes the "grim reality" of law and order under the Mann government and the "unchecked" rise of the drug mafia in Punjab.

"There is a jungle raj in Punjab," he alleged, as he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime.

"I will be joining Parvinder's grieving family in Mansa tomorrow to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them in their darkest hour. I urge every Punjabi who cares about the future of our state and our youth to join us," said Channi.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa said the incident must be seen against a disturbing series of cases involving people who have raised concerns about the availability of drugs in Punjab.

In September, Gulzar Singh of Sangrur died after allegedly consuming poison, following claims that he was threatened after questioning Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the availability of drugs in his area.

Bajwa also referred to the alleged torture of Mohanjit Singh who waved a black flag from the rooftop of a house near the venue of the CM's programme in Sangrur last month.

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu visited the Civil Hospital in Mansa to enquire about the well-being of those injured in the shooting incident in which Jhota was shot dead.

Expressing shock and anguish over the incident, Bittu held the Mann-led AAP government responsible for its failure to protect the lives of ordinary citizens.

Senior BJP leader Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi also expressed grave concern over the "deteriorating" law and order situation, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to protect the lives of citizens.